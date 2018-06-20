Bob Evans Restaurants® Declares July National Road Trip Month

At Bob Evans Restaurants, road trips are even more meaningful, as they are one of the reasons that Bob himself started the business. Known for his hospitality, Bob always told the people he came across to stop by the farm for a bite to eat if they were on the road. All the more reason to celebrate!

Building on Bob's road trip heritage and as a special touch this summer season, Bob Evans Restaurants has added new items to its menu to make sure everyone is "fueled up" along the way. This summer, the menu will feature fan favorite breakfasts starting as low as $4.99 as well as new Broccoli Salad and Herb Roasted Chicken – marinated and seasoned with garden herbs, topped with a citrus garden herb sauce and garnished with a fresh cut lemon, starting at $6.99. Seasonal fan-favorites, including Strawberry Supreme Pie and freshly baked Lemonade Bread are also back on the menu!

In addition, Bob Evans has partnered with the Ohio Board of Tourism and Marathon and are asking consumers to share their favorite Ohio trip moment for a chance to win restaurant and gasoline gift cards along with other fun Ohio gear. No purchase necessary to win. Contest will run from June 1 – July 31, 2018. For more information visit bobevans.com.

"Bob Evans is the go-to road trip option for guests and residents of the great state of Ohio for delicious, high-quality meals at an affordable price," said Saed Mohseni, president and CEO of Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC. "We know how important it is to spend time with loved ones and summer vacations are an important investment in family time."

According to Ohio Board of Tourism, travelers drive between 100 to 300 miles during a trip to visit the Buckeye state. Whether you are visiting Ohio, passing through or planning a "staycation," Bob Evans Restaurants is a perfect stop, serving delicious farm-fresh and homecooked meals the whole family can enjoy at affordable prices. Perfect for long drives and helping keep an eye on overall expenses while on the road. With 188 locations throughout Ohio, Bob Evans has been a staple road trip dining option for travelers since 1948. Guests can stop in all summer long and enjoy the hearty and wholesome meals that has made Bob Evans a favorite for the past 70 years.

