Bob Evans to Expand and Optimize Gift Card Program with Blackhawk Network

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the restaurant industry continues to adapt to ongoing restrictions and shifts in consumer preferences, Bob Evans has partnered with Blackhawk Network to optimize and expand its gift card program, which has been an important revenue driver for the restaurant group. Bob Evans Restaurants is the home of "America's Farm Fresh" with nearly 500 locations across 18 states. As part of the integrated program partnership, Bob Evans physical and digital gift cards are now available via Blackhawk's vast U.S. network of B2C and B2B channels.

Blackhawk is distributing physical gift cards for Bob Evans via multiple channels, including third party retailers and online at BobEvans.com. It's also managing distribution for the restaurant chain's digital gift cards available on the company's website in addition to the gift card program's promotions and customer service support needs.

"Our gift card program has always been a successful sales driver and it's become an even more important promotional tool over the last several months," said Bob Holtcamp, Chief Marketing Officer of Bob Evans Restaurants. "With the breadth and consistency of our messaging and the elevated experience for our guests through Blackhawk's enterprise approach, we've seen our monthly online gift card sales grow significantly."

With the rapid and likely permanent need for consumers to adapt the ways they shop and give, Blackhawk is helping restaurants and merchants innovate the future of gifting and payment experiences.

"Gift cards have played an integral role for restaurants over the past year, and those like Bob Evans that have had well-established gift card programs have fared much better than those that were scrambling to put one together," said Brett Narlinger, head of global commerce, Blackhawk Network. "As early innovators and veterans in the gift card space, Bob Evans has seen the value of their program in driving revenue, especially this year. They saw the benefit in taking the steps to further optimize and innovate by transitioning to Blackhawk's enterprise-wide end-to-end solutions. We're a best-in-class solution with an engaged and talented team that's ready to take Bob Evans to the next level."

Blackhawk connects brands with a vast network that includes more than 10,000 corporate B2B buyers and 200,000 global retail distribution points in 28 countries. For more information about Blackhawk's comprehensive gift card solutions portfolio, visit www.blackhawknetwork.com.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. Serving more than 28 countries, we reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. For more information visit blackhawknetwork.com.

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Bob Evans Restaurants is chain of family-style restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, which owns and operates nearly 500 locations in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. Guests have been enjoying signature farm-fresh meals like the Farmer's Choice Breakfast, made with fresh-cracked eggs, and the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner among other classics for over 70 years. True to his humble farmer roots, founder Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family, and this hospitality is still on display at every Bob Evans Restaurant location. As a private company owned by Golden Gate Capital, Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on bringing America's Farm Fresh to its guests at every meal, each and every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Courtney Brunkow

(303) 717-9575

[email protected]

SOURCE Blackhawk Network

Related Links

https://blackhawknetwork.com

