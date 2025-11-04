Bob Flores, Former CTO of the CIA, Joins Brinker

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker , the narrative intelligence company dedicated to combating disinformation and influence campaigns, announced today that Bob Flores, former Chief Technology Officer of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, has joined its advisory board.

His appointment strengthens Brinker's mission to transform the fight against disinformation, moving from detection to real-time, technology-driven mitigation at global scale.

"Most disinformation efforts fail because they rely on manual operations that can't match the speed and scale of today's influence campaigns," said Bob Flores. "Brinker's AI-native approach enables responses that were previously impossible, turning real-time analysis and large-scale mitigation into a reality."

Founded by Benny Schnaider, Daniel Ravner, and Oded Breiner, Brinker was built from the ground up as a Native AI platform that identifies, analyzes, and neutralizes harmful narratives across platforms, languages, and geographies. Its proprietary, battle-proven LLM traces how stories evolve and spread over time, uncovering connections that traditional tools take weeks to detect.

"Bob's expertise in intelligence and technology will help Brinker accelerate its global impact," said Daniel Ravner, CEO of Brinker. Oded Breiner, CTO, added: "Bob's technological experience and understanding of mission-critical systems can help take Brinker's automated OSINT technology to the next level, ensuring our platform continues to meet the operational demands of U.S. and global government partners, turning what was once a reactive process into a real-time defense capability."

Flores brings decades of experience in national security and enterprise technology innovation. As the CIA's former CTO, he led digital transformation and information-sharing initiatives across U.S. intelligence agencies. He currently serves as Founder and President of Applicology Inc., a Virginia-based security advisory firm.

This appointment follows the addition of Avi Kastan, former CEO and Co-Founder of Sixgill (acquired in 2024), further strengthening Brinker's advisory board with deep expertise in intelligence, cybersecurity, and threat analysis.

Brinker is an award-winning disinformation threat mitigation platform built to combat malicious narratives and influence campaigns using proprietary narrative intelligence technology. The SaaS platform delivers AI-powered detection, context analysis, and automated OSINT investigations. A suite of mitigation tools is available at the press of a button, including pre-legal actions, media publications, content removal, and counter-narratives. Brinker serves governmental intelligence agencies, major enterprises, law firms, and NGOs.

More information is available at www.brinker.ai

