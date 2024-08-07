Bob Francis Joins Board at PCS Retirement

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Retirement has added Bob Francis to its board of directors. The addition of Francis as an independent board member is part of the recordkeeper's initiative to bolster its leadership team with seasoned industry experts. Francis is past president of Aetna's 401(k) business division and cofounder of financial services M&A consulting firm Wise Rhino.

Scott David, PCS Retirement CEO, has emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing its board with industry veterans focused on driving the firm's growth and demonstrating a steadfast dedication to delivering exceptional service to clients.

"From his industry operating experience, Bob has extensive knowledge in sales and distribution as well as M&A," says David. "From our conversations with him and our awareness of his accomplishments in this industry, we're confident he will be an active and value-added board member."

David added that not only does Francis have the skillset and capabilities PCS has been looking to build out, but he has developed the industry relationships that will significantly help continued expansion.

With a career rooted in finance, Francis rose to prominence at Aetna before co-founding National Retirement Partners and later Wise Rhino Group, specializing in M&A advisory services for financial firms. His background underscores his suitability for furthering PCS Retirement's strategic goals and industry standing.

About PCS Retirement

PCS Retirement is among the nation's largest independent and conflict-free retirement solution providers in the industry. PCS Retirement offers Recordkeeping services to over 32,000 plans and 850,000 eligible participants representing $28+ billion in retirement assets. PCS allows mutual fund companies, investment managers and other financial institutions to offer leading white label and branded retirement solutions for the complete spectrum of retirement plans and accounts. To learn more, visit https://www.pcsretirement.com/.

SOURCE PCS Retirement, LLC