Bob Garbarini joins Alliance Entertainment Corporation

At AEC, Garbarini will focus on sales growth and profitability. He will also be responsible for identifying sales and marketing strategies that will further organizational initiatives, strengthen market presence, identify new areas for expansion, and own the vision, strategy and team execution to position the company with continued success.

With more than 32 years of sales leadership experience, Garbarini has played a key role in strategic sales planning and execution. He brings with him an impeccable reputation for building and motivating high-performance sales teams.

"Bob is a true sales professional, and we are very excited about his decision to join AEC. Bob's proven leadership and ability to refine and hone execution will be key in our efforts to drive revenue, productivity and profitability. From all of our years working with Bob at Sony, Bob was a trusted partner," said AEC Chairman Bruce Ogilvie.

"I've enjoyed working with everyone at AEC for many years and I am eager to join the AEC team," Garbarini said.

Garbarini joined the staff of Bertelsmann Music Group (BMG) in 1986 and held numerous positions in BMG's Chicago branch office, including Sales Representative and Marketing Manager, before moving to New York in 1995 to join the national staff as Director of Catalog Sales. As BMG transitioned to Sony Music, Bob continued to make his mark on the organization in numerous positions: Senior Director/Account Liaison, Vice President of Sales, and Senior Vice President of National Sales.

Garbarini's professional journey began in 1980 as a retail associate at Streetside Records in St. Louis, Missouri. He managed numerous Streetside stores before becoming a merchandiser for BMG in 1985.

About Alliance Entertainment Corporation

Alliance Entertainment is the largest wholesale distributor of physical home entertainment consisting of audio and video software in the United States, as well as newly added video games, selling to mass merchant retail, brick and mortar stores, internet retailers, independent store owners offering vendor managed or 3PL services.

With more than thirty years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide.

Alliance Entertainment is a One-Stop solution for all entertainment product needs. As a solutions-based operation, Alliance Entertainment drives sales for companies with unparalleled selection and cost-efficient processing. Alliance Entertainment is headquartered in Sunrise, FL, with offices located throughout the U.S.

Visit www.aent.com for additional information on Alliance Entertainment.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bob-garbarini-joins-alliance-entertainment-corporation-300658988.html

SOURCE Alliance Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.aent.com

