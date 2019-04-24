BOB Gear Creates Revolution® FLEX 3.0 Duallie Jogging Stroller and Revolution® FLEX 3.0 Travel System

FORT MILL, S.C., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BOB Gear, the leading manufacturer of high-quality jogging strollers and accessories for active families, introduces the BOB Gear® Revolution® FLEX 3.0 Duallie Jogging Stroller and BOB Gear® Revolution® FLEX 3.0 Travel System. These new additions combine the signature BOB Gear smooth ride and upgraded features, which gives parents the ultimate stroller performance.

The Revolution FLEX 3.0 Duallie is available in Lunar Black, an ultra-reflective, ultra-sleek fabric that provides added visibility for early morning strolls or evening runs (MSRP: $659.99). Other fashion options for the stroller include Glacier Blue, Sedona Orange and Graphite Black. The mountain-bike style suspension keeps parents running smoothly on any terrain, and the adjustable handlebar fits parents of all heights.

The stroller design transports two children with a 50 lb. weight capacity for each side-by-side seat, which can sit fully upright and feature kayak-inspired compression padding for all-day comfort. At 30.5 inches wide, the stroller is slim enough to fit through standard doorways and passes recent Disney World policies that only permit strollers less than 32 inches wide (as of May 1, 2019).

An easy-access cargo basket and ten storage pockets offer plenty of room for gear and allows cellphones to stay close-at-hand. The swivel-locking front wheel maneuvers easily through crowded streets and locks for stability when jogging. The extra-large UPF 50+ canopies shield from the elements and include magnetic "Peek & Chat" windows, which allow parents to quietly check on their children while on the move.

"Developing the best products for active families is always top-of-mind for us," says Kaitlin Bissett, BOB Gear Product Manager. "Parents have told us that storage space is one of the biggest factors they look for in a jogging stroller, so we delivered with an extra-large cargo basket and lots of convenient storage pockets. With the BOB Gear Revolution FLEX 3.0 Duallie, parents have more space for gear and can bring two kids along on their next adventure."

Additionally, the BOB Gear Revolution FLEX 3.0 Travel System is now available in graphite black (MSRP: $689.99). This Travel System combines the BOB Revolution FLEX 3.0 Stroller, BOB B-Safe 35 Infant Car Seat (with base) and BOB Infant Car Seat Adapter in one box.

As part of the Britax family, BOB Gear designed the BOB B-Safe 35 Infant Car Seat with top safety technologies for traveling confidently. The car seat's ventilated canopy keeps children cool and matching BOB fashion allow parents to take on the outdoors in style. Using the included Infant Car Seat Adapter, families can securely attach the infant car seat to the stroller to make a travel system that allows babies to join family strolls from the very beginning.

BOB Gear by Britax Child Safety, Inc. has been a leading manufacturer of high-quality and elite-performing strollers and accessories that help facilitate active family endeavors. Designed for new families, BOB stroller models combine durability and versatile "grow-with-the-family" features to offer parents a product that can successfully support a variety of activities through multiple years and children. For more information, please visit: http://www.bobgear.com.

