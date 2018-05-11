Bob Gourley to Speak on Nation State Attacks at CSA Federal Summit 2018

His presentation—"Learn the Threat to Beat the Threat: An updated threat brief by a pioneer in cyber threat intelligence"—will cover how the most resourced threat actors include nation states that want to penetrate systems to prepare for or support conflict or to extract valuable data. Attendees will learn how to reduce their risk of becoming collateral damage in cyberwar and improve their chances of protecting their data by staying up to date on threat tactics, techniques and methods.

"With nation states in the news for various rogue activities, Bob's in-depth experience and real-world insight on this topic will provide our audience with valuable and usefully perspective on this timely subject," said Jim Reavis, CEO, Cloud Security Alliance. "Bob will be joining a stellar line-up of speakers, each bringing their deep and varied insight into how federal agencies can shift mission-critical systems to a secure cloud."

Gourley is the founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Crucial Point LLC, a technology research and advisory firm, where he provides CTO services and due diligence consulting. He is the publisher of CTOvision.com and ThreatBrief.com and is the author of The Cyber Threat. He started his career as a naval intelligence officer, which included operational tours in Europe and Asia. He went on to become the first Director of Intelligence (J2) at the Department of Defense's cyber defense organization, JTF-CND, where he pioneered concepts of cyber-threat intelligence. Following retirement from the Navy, he was an executive with TRW and Northrop Grumman, before returning to government service as the CTO of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

He was named one of the top 25 most influential CTOs in the globe by Infoworld. Additionally, he was selected for AFCEAs award for meritorious service to the intelligence community, and was named by the Washingtonian as one of DC's "Tech Titans." The blog he founded and publishes, CTOvision, is now ranked among the top 50 federal technology blogs.

The event is expected to draw more than 250 information security professionals from civilian and defense agencies, as well as innovators in cloud security, to share case studies, lessons learned, and new technologies that support secure implementation of cloud computing to support agency missions.

WHAT: CSA Federal Summit 2018

WHEN: May 15, 2018

9:00 am – 5:00 pm

WHERE: Marriott Metro Center

775 12th St., NW, Washington, D.C. 20005

ATTENDEE

REGISTRATION: https://csacongress.org/event/csa-federal-summit-2018/#registration



