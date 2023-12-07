Bob Holloway Promoted to Piston Group Chief Operating Officer

DETROIT, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Piston Group today announced the promotion of Bob Holloway, former Piston Automotive president, to chief operating officer for the Piston Group. In his new role, Holloway will continue to report to Piston Group Founder, Chaiman and CEO Vinnie Johnson and will assume operational oversight of Piston Group companies: Piston Interiors LLC, A. Lava & Son, LLC, Detroit Thermal Systems, LLC and Piston Automotive, LLC. All four company presidents, will report to Holloway and Johnson, who will continue to have responsibility and authority for the day-to-day and general management, control, supervision, administration and operational affairs and business of Piston Group and each of its companies.

Piston Group Chief Operating Officer Bob Holloway

"Bob has been with the Piston Group for nearly 17 years. During this time frame, he has grown into an outstanding leader with a strong understanding of sales, operations, finance, and quality. As I continue to expand the Piston Group organically and through mergers and acquisitions, Bob will be instrumental in helping me, and the full team, with managing this growth with the utmost focus on flawless launches and impeccable customer service" says Johnson. "His experiences and aptitudes in these areas will serve the Group Level COO position well as he will be able to apply those qualities to our entire organization," says Johnson.

A new president for Piston Automotive will be named in the near future.

Holloway was appointed president of Piston Automotive in 2019. He joined the company in 2007 as director of program management, soon after adding business development responsibility, and held various other positions including vice president and general manager. Prior to joining Piston Automotive, he worked at Ford Motor Company for 10 years in various areas including product engineering, program management, quality, and customer service division.

Holloway holds bachelor's degrees in physics from Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, Mich. and mechanical engineering from Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich. He earned his master's degree in business administration from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich.

About Piston Group

Piston Group, comprised of Piston Automotive, LLC, Piston Interiors, LLC, Detroit Thermal Systems, LLC, and newly acquired A. Lava & Son, LLC, is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. It designs, engineers, assembles and manufactures a wide variety of automotive parts and systems. Piston Group was founded in 1995 by industry magnate and former NBA champion Vinnie Johnson, and is one of the largest private, minority-owned automotive suppliers in North America.

Today, Piston Group employs nearly 10,000 people at more than 20 locations across North America. Last year, the firm posted revenues of $3.2 billion. Visit www.pistongroup.com for more information.

