Bob Holz and A Vision Forward, Free Concert in Detroit!

DETROIT, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MVD Audio recording artist, Roy Holland Productions artist Bob Holz is bringing his band to Detroit for a free concert at Bert's Entertainment Complex on June 22nd, 2018 at 7pm.

Bob's band features Detroit native Ralphe Armstrong on bass and Salt Lake City guitarist Jamie Glaser on guitar. The band, Bob Holz and A Vision Forward is touring to support Bob's hit new album, Visions: Coast To Coast Connection. The album peaked at #17 on the JazzWeek charts. The free show will highlight music from Bob's three albums as a leader.