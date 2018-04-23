DETROIT, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MVD Audio recording artist, Roy Holland Productions artist Bob Holz is bringing his band to Detroit for a free concert at Bert's Entertainment Complex on June 22nd, 2018 at 7pm.
Bob's band features Detroit native Ralphe Armstrong on bass and Salt Lake City guitarist Jamie Glaser on guitar. The band, Bob Holz and A Vision Forward is touring to support Bob's hit new album, Visions: Coast To Coast Connection. The album peaked at #17 on the JazzWeek charts. The free show will highlight music from Bob's three albums as a leader.
Before going solo, Bob played with the late jazz fusion guitarist Larry Coryell. It was through that association that Holz met bassist Ralphe Armstrong (Mahavishnu Orchestra, Frank Zappa). Guitarist Jamie Glaser played with Ralphe in the Jean Luc Ponty band in the late 70's. Glaser went on to play with Chick Corea and Bryan Adams.
Holz started his jazz studies in Boston at Berklee College of Music and went on to study privately with Billy Cobham and Dave Weckl. Bob has shared the stage with Larry Coryell, Peter Tosh and Noel Redding. Holz endorses Canopus drums and Paiste cymbals. He is signed to MVD Records and is managed by Roy Holland Productions.
Booking Agent- Eric Cohen, ecohen.1671@gmail.com
Official website, http://www.bobholzband.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12704267
Press release distributed by PRLog
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bob-holz-and-a-vision-forward-free-concert-in-detroit-300634610.html
SOURCE Roy Holland Productions
Share this article