Bob Holz New Video with Darryl Jones of the Rolling Stones, Concert, Album and Endorsement

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz fusion drummer and recording artist Bob Holz has released a new video featuring Darryl Jones bassist in the Rolling Stones and former American Idol contestant, vocalist Elliott Yamin. It was shot at Sunset Sound Recorders in Hollywood, CA and is a cover tune of Make Me Smile by Chicago.

Bob Holz will be playing with his band A Vision Forward on March 3rd, 2023 at Café Lena in Saratoga Springs, NY. His band features guitarist Steve Robinson and bassist Vynce Watson. He will be there to support his upcoming album Holz-Stathis: Collaborative which is produced by Rob Stathis, engineered by Dennis Moody and features Darryl Jones, Randy Brecker, Jean Luc Ponty, John McLaughlin and Elliot Yamin.

Holz recently endorsed Ahead Drumsticks and is a long time endorsee of Paiste cymbals and Canopus drums. Bob has released six albums on MVD Audio. Holz got his break playing and recording with guitarist Larry Coryell from 2015-2017. He has gone on to perform and record with some of the biggest names in jazz and pop including Elliot Yamin, Darryl Jones, Mike Stern, Jean Luc Ponty, John Mclaughlin, Randy Brecker, Larry Coryell, Stanley Clarke, Alex Acuna, Airto Moreira, Ralphe Armstrong, Billy Steinway, Dean Brown, Brandon Fields, Chet Catallo, Ada Rovatti, Diana Moreira, Jamie Glaser, Steve Weingart, Mike Miller, Ben Shepherd, Ric Fierabracci, Krishna Booker, Frank Stepanek, Alex Machacek, Dave Goldberg, David Porter, Ido Meshulam, Bill Churchville and Andrew Ford. Bob Holz received a Syracuse Area Music Award in 2018 for his album Silverthorne. He attended Berklee College of Music and studied with Billy Cobham and Dave Weckl. Bob's band, A Vision Forward has performed across the United States in Los Angeles, Detroit, Cleveland, Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse. In 2022 they performed at the Syracuse Jazz Festival. New video on YouTube https://youtu.be/46zVFDa3Vtc

Official website https://www.bobholzband.com

