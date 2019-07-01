Bob Hope USO and K-Earth 101 to Host 17th Annual Radiothon at Hollywood's Laugh Factory on July 2

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



WHAT:



The Laugh Factory in Hollywood, California will be home to Bob Hope USO's 17th Annual Comedy Radiothon event on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The occasion will broadcast live on Gary Bryan's K-Earth 101 morning show that features co-host, Lisa Stanley, from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Buzz-worthy comedians such as Drew Carey, Arsenio Hall, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Jeff Garlin, Titus, Thom Tran, Johnny Sanchez, and many more. Comedians will entertain military service members and spouses attendees, as well as on a live broadcast to the Pat Tillman Memorial USO in Bagram, Afghanistan. The program raises awareness and funds for Bob Hope USO.



The comedy show plans to bring together our nation's troops, the funn iest comedic talent, and a variety of businesses that support Bob Hope USO including Keyes Automotive, Delta Air Lines, Stater Bros. and The Laugh Factory.

Listen in to the broadcast of the Bob Hope USO Radiothon and help bring laughter and entertainment to the men and women serving our country.

WHEN/WHERE:



06:00 am – 10:00 am

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

The Laugh Factory, 8001 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, California



ABOUT BOB HOPE USO:



Since 1941, the USO has continuously adapted to meet the needs of our men and women in uniform and their families so they can focus on their very important mission of serving and protecting our nation. The USO strengthens America's military by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. Bob Hope USO provides services, programs and entertainment to current members of the military and their families across 51,000 square miles of Southern and Central California to over a quarter of a million service members each year. Bob Hope USO does not receive government funding and relies entirely on contributions from patriotic Americans and philanthropic corporations and organizations.

