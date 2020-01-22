Bob Humenn, AIA Joins Margulies Perruzzi as Director of Healthcare Strategy

"We're pleased to be able to offer our Healthcare, Science, Workplace and Real Estate clients the high level of expertise critical to the success of their missions," said Marc Margulies, FAIA, LEED AP, principal and senior partner at Margulies Perruzzi. "The healthcare industry is growing at a rapid rate, and innovation and new thinking are no longer optional. Our mission is to provide forward thinking content from experts in the field that inspire and provide actionable insights to healthcare leaders who are responsible for facilities looking to grow, expand and keep up with the rising number of people coming through their doors."

While healthcare is an expertise unto itself, the team at MP is rethinking what a healthcare space looks and feels like by leveraging best practices from every discipline, Workplace, Science and Real Estate Development, and applying them to healthcare design. By designing and creating spaces that physically and emotionally communicate each client's goal, MP strives to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction, attract and retain high performing teams, and maximize clinical efficiency.

"Our team has delivered healthcare projects of increasingly sophisticated scope and scale in both the inpatient and ambulatory markets, while offering a unique advantage for clinical administration solutions for specific departments as well as entire healthcare systems," said John Fowler, AIA, EDAC, LEED AP, associate principal at Margulies Perruzzi. "The deep knowledge Bob brings to complex clinical departments like surgery and new interventional radiology suites will allow us to provide our clients with creative solutions to their most complex challenges in the heart of the hospital."

Some current healthcare projects include:

Harvard Street Community Health Center (Dorchester, Mass.)

A new 25,000 SF community health center will address deficiencies associated with the current health center building, which is outdated and in need of repair. The new health center will enhance the patient experience by addressing space configuration concerns, leveraging new technology, and allowing for the co-location and integration of Primary care and behavioral health services. Finally, this new building will afford HSNHC additional opportunities to serve the community through the incorporation of a teaching kitchen, education/conference center and food pantry etc.

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Endoscopy Suite (Burlington, Mass.)

New 13,500 SF endoscopy suite utilizes emerging, state-of-the-art "pass-through and tracking" scope processing technologies to reduce the risk of infection and provide better patient care. Designing the facility with the first-of-its-kind equipment required strategic planning and coordination by the design team, and marks only the second installation of the sophisticated technology in the U.S.

Southern Maine Health Care Inpatient Behavioral Health Units (Sanford, Maine)

A 25,000 SF renovation of the existing inpatient hospital to improve regional access to behavioral healthcare. MaineHealth is relocating the existing 12-bed adult behavioral healthcare unit from Biddeford to Sanford and expanding the number of beds to a total of 40 In partnership with Array Architects, the project brings a welcoming feel to a complex and challenging program with access to new exterior roof deck.

Sturdy Memorial Hospital (Attleboro, Mass.)

New construction of a 29,000 SF medical office building to increase capacity for orthopedics, physical therapy, primary care, rheumatology clinic, and patient service center.

MP's scope of services includes programming and planning, site evaluation and clinical test fits, ground up construction, interior design, sustainable design, WELL Building, and LEAN process improvement.

"Bob's expertise will benefit our clients during the strategic planning and programming phases, helping them to align their capital investments with clinical growth as reimbursements and healthcare reform continue to evolve," said Jason Costello, AIA, EDAC, associate principal at Margulies Perruzzi. "His leadership and design skills, combined with his practical, hands-on focus, will play an integral role in the continued growth of our healthcare practice."

With extensive experience in the field of healthcare planning and design, Bob was an executive principal at Steffian Bradley Architects (SBA) in Boston where he was the lead medical planner, programmer and designer. While at SBA he worked on the 54,000 SF cancer center for the Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center at Milford Regional Medical Center in Milford, Mass.; a 65,000 SF cancer center and 75,000 SF adjoining medical office building for the Hospital of Central Connecticut Cancer Center for Hartford Healthcare in New Britain, Conn.; a special care nursery and NICU for Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston; and a new musculoskeletal ambulatory surgery center and medical office building for New England Baptist Hospital in Boston.

Bob fuels his passion for the for the industry as a member of the American Society of Healthcare Engineering (ASHE/NEHES), the National Council for Architectural Research Boards (NCARB), American Institute of Architects (AIA), and the Boston Society of Architects (BSA) where he is the past chairman of the Healthcare Facilities Committee.

About Margulies Perruzzi

As one of New England's top architectural and interior design firms, Margulies Perruzzi (MP) designs Workplace, Health+Science, and Real Estate projects that inspire and nurture human endeavor. More information may be found at https://mparchitectsboston.com.

Media Contact:

Susan Shelby, FSMPS, CPSM

Rhino PR

978.985.4541

MPArchitects@rhinopr.com

SOURCE Margulies Perruzzi

Related Links

https://mparchitectsboston.com

