Bob Jansen, CEO of Zensights, Joins Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc., Board of Directors

Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc., welcomes Bob Jansen, founder and CEO of Zensights, to its board of directors.

"The pharmaceutical industry has a social responsibility to ensure that the drugs they've created can also be disposed of properly when they are outdated or no longer in use," Jansen said. "Not only will this eliminate the misuse and abuse of opioids, but proper disposal also eliminates the opportunity for medications to end up in waterways, where they can cause a detrimental impact to our environment. Deterra System's carbon technology is an excellent opportunity for the pharmaceutical industry to do what is right, and I look forward to partnering with my industry peers to discuss easy, effective and permanent at-home disposal solutions."

Prior to founding Zensights, Jansen served as president and chief commercial officer of the Pharma Solutions business unit of global health care informatics provider Wolters Kluwer. In addition to his industry work, Jansen, alongside Retired Lieutenant General Rich Lynch, has hosted a leadership series "Adapt or Die," which focuses on developing adaptable leaders with strong moral compasses.

"We are excited to add a proven leader in the pharmaceutical world to our board," said Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc.'s Chairman of the Board & CEO Jason Sundby. "Bob brings his experience in the private sector, strong connections in the military and pharmaceutical world, and a passion to dramatically improve the environment with his focused vision in eliminating unused medications, by encouraging the use of proper at-home drug deactivation and disposal. Together, we will make a safer world for generations to come."

About Deterra and Verde Environmental Technologies Inc.

Minneapolis-based Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc., is a privately-owned company committed to developing research-based, scientifically proven solutions to reduce drug abuse, misuse and negative environmental impact. The patented Deterra® Drug Deactivation System is powered by activated carbon and is highly effective in adsorbing and firmly binding drugs, rendering them inert, unavailable for misuse and safe for the environment. For more information about Deterra System, visit DeterraSystem.com and follow Deterra on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

