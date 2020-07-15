Bob Johnson joins USAA as Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel

SAN ANTONIO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA has named Bob Johnson its Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, reporting to CEO Wayne Peacock.

Johnson joins USAA from commercial bank Truist Financial Corporation, where he was General Counsel, Corporate, Commercial and Legal Shared Services. He succeeds Deneen Donnley, who announced her retirement from USAA in September 2019.

"We are very excited to add Bob Johnson to USAA's leadership team," said Peacock. "Bob's deep legal and financial services background, combined with his authentic leadership style, make him an excellent fit here."

Johnson brings more than 23 years of legal and financial services expertise to the association, including substantial experience working with federal banking regulators in supervisory and government relations capacities.

Earlier in his career, Johnson was General Counsel at BB&T for nearly ten years, with oversight of the legal, government affairs, human resources, and corporate social responsibility teams. He also was part of an executive team that oversaw a substantial build-out of BB&T's risk and compliance organizations, and was the corporate secretary for the BB&T Board.

"I am honored to join this mission-driven organization focused on facilitating the financial security of the military community," said Johnson. "We have a fantastic team here built to serve our membership, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this organization."

