Bob Kingsley's Legendary Bluestem Ranch--The Place Where The Radio Icon's Childhood Cowboy Dreams Came True--Available For Purchase In Weatherford, Texas Listed Exclusively By Stephen Reich

"As a Jewish girl from Baltimore, who spent her career in New York City and Los Angeles, never in a million years did I think I'd end up spending the better part of my life—and 25 years of the 36 years I was with Bob—in Weatherford, Texas," says Nan Kingsley. "But, you know, looking back on my time in Texas, I would not change it for anything. The memories we shared together building our home and converting the ranch into the dream property Bob always envisioned will be with me forever. I look forward to seeing another family experience this unique and wonderful slice of Texas, just west of Fort Worth."

While Bob was stacking up cutting horse championships and dominating the radio airwaves (ultimately earning his place in both the National Radio Hall of Fame and the Country Radio Hall of Fame), Nan was doing her part to help the couple give back to causes across Parker County and surrounding communities. After moving their radio empire to Weatherford, they built the aptly titled Bluestem Studios, which was donated by Nan Kingsley in 2020 to Weatherford College. The Kingsley's put their ranch to good use by hosting countless charity events, which benefited their Bluestem Foundation, established in 2001. The events raised millions of dollars for organizations including the Cook Children's Medical Center of Fort Worth, CPS/CASA of Parker County, the Parker County Health Foundation, the American Red Cross of Fort Worth, just to name a few.

"When we arrived in Weatherford a quarter century ago, it was a small town, known as the cutting horse capitol of the world. Today, it is the bustling heartbeat of the performing horse industry, and I would like to think that Bob's passion and advocacy played a role in that growth," Nan Kingsley continues. "We wanted Bluestem to be a place that inspired those who set foot on it. Bob brought Nashville's brightest stars and biggest songwriters to Parker County, generating financial support for countless causes. We simply saw the need and wanted to help. And if the next owners desire for these events to continue, I stand ready to support."

"With panoramic views, the Bluestem Ranch's breathtaking vistas ignite the cowboy spirit that resides in each of us." Says Stephen Reich the listing broker.

For more information on the property click here and for a video experience click here.

