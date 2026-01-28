Bob Lord and Krishan Bhatia Join Integral Ad Science (IAS) New Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (IAS), a global leader in media quality, today announced that Bob Lord, president of Horizon Media Holdings, and Krishan Bhatia, former head of Amazon's global video advertising business, joined IAS's new Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Bob Lord (left), Krishan Bhatia (right).

"We are pleased to welcome Bob and Krishan to our new Board of Directors. Both are visionary leaders with a wealth of experience in digital transformation at the intersection of media, advertising and technology," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. "Bob, who previously served on our board as a public company prior to IAS's acquisition by Novcap, brings a deep understanding of how data and advanced technology can enhance customer engagement. Krishan offers unmatched experience building and scaling global media and advertising platforms and partnerships. We look forward to benefiting from their perspectives as we continue to drive innovation, quality, and performance in the evolving media landscape."

Bob is a global executive known for building and scaling data- and technology-driven business models inside large, complex organizations. As President of Horizon Media Holdings, he oversees a portfolio of marketing, media, and technology-driven companies and leads international strategy, advanced technology integration, and data-driven innovation. Previously, as IBM's first Chief Digital Officer and then as SVP, he transformed go-to-market strategy, built open partner ecosystems, and led major initiatives for The Weather Company. Earlier in his career, he held executive roles at AOL, Publicis and Razorfish. He currently serves as a board member on Certified Collectibles Group (a Blackstone Company) and Delve (a Trinity Hunt Partners Company) and as an advisor to several companies.

"IAS plays a critical role in helping the industry build trust, transparency, and accountability across digital media," said Bob. "I'm thrilled to be a part of the Board and contribute my experience at the intersection of data, technology, and marketing to support IAS's continued innovation and growth."

Krishan is a pioneer in building growth businesses at the intersection of media and technology. Most recently, as Vice President of Global Video Advertising and Partnerships at Amazon, he led the company's global video advertising business across Prime Video, Live Sports, Twitch, and third-party publishers, helping establish Amazon as a leader in premium streaming TV advertising and expanding Prime Video ads into 15 countries. Previously, as President & Chief Business Officer of NBCUniversal's global advertising and partnerships division, he oversaw digital, streaming TV, and advanced advertising, including the launch of Peacock and the development of NBCU's advertising technology and data platforms. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles at Comcast and Booz Allen Hamilton. He currently serves on the Global Board of the MMA.

"As media continues to evolve across streaming platforms, social media, and global markets, independent measurement to assess media quality and improve performance are more important than ever," said Krishan. "I look forward to working with the IAS team to help advance solutions that drive meaningful outcomes for advertisers, media companies, and platforms."

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust, safety, and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com .

