Bob Marley: Legacy Documentary Series Continues With Episode 6 'Ride Natty Ride' - Out Today

The Legacy episode follows the digital EP release of Songs of Freedom: Rarities, which features Marley songs from alternate mixes previously unavailable for streaming, including the original version of "Iron Lion Zion," "Is This Love" (horns mix), "One Love/People Get Ready" (12" mix) and more. Listen to Songs of Freedom: Rarities EP HERE.

Earlier this month, Oakley® unveiled their powerful remake of Bob Marley's iconic anthem - One Love - as part of the brand's 2020 For the Love of Sport Campaign. The official release aims to inspire hope and positivity during a time of uncertainty by celebrating sport, and how it can enlighten and uplift. The reworked verses were co-written by Oakley Athletes, including Diamond DeShields, Ryan Sheckler, Oksana Masters, Caroline Buchanan, and Ítalo Ferreira and performed by American-born, British-Jamaican singer-songwriter, Celeste. This reinterpretation evolves the classic song into a modern-day love story, amplified by an official music video that showcases a dynamic display of passion and determination as viewers follow athletes' individual journeys and the way sport has impacted their lives and the people around them. Listen HERE. Watch the video HERE.

Coming this October, and in continued celebration of the late musical and cultural icon's 75th birthday, Rizzoli will be publishing Bob Marley: Portrait of the Legend, a celebration of the life and influence of the forefather of reggae, and the first book of its kind authorized by the Marley Family. Curated by Ziggy Marley, drawing exclusively on images from the Marley family archives, Bob Marley: Portrait of the Legend showcases over 150 photographs in celebration of the life of one of the greatest musical and sociopolitical icons of twentieth-century pop culture. Making the most of its oversize pages, the book is designed as a monument to Marley's influence, mixing the iconic and the intimate, bringing together striking images of his on-stage performances, along with glimpses into his creative process in and out of the studio, and family life in Jamaica.

About the release, Ziggy Marley said, "I am blessed to present to you this very special collection of photographs from our archives. There is a cliché term, "a picture is worth a thousand words." From my experience of looking through hundreds and hundreds of photos for this book, I will say, yes, it is true." For more details, click HERE:

Amazon Music recently announced [RE]DISCOVER; a new global brand developed to support artist catalogs across all music genres, Bob Marley as the first Artist of the Month for August. The [RE]DISCOVER brand showcases carefully curated artist playlists across various genres and takes listeners on a career-spanning journey of musical discovery, or re-discovery, through the featured artist's entire body of work. Learn more about [RE]DISCOVER Bob Marley HERE.

The launch of [RE]DISCOVER and its Artist of the Month campaign also includes the creation of a Bob Marley artist store on Amazon.com.The [RE]DISCOVER campaign includes links to stream and download Marley's music; physical music selections; links to related films and books; and a collection of exclusive merchandise including clothing featuring intimate photos of Marley taken by David Burnett, from his published book titled Soul Rebel. Also available now is a brand-new Wrangler x Bob Marley denim collaboration, available only at the Official Bob Marley Amazon Store. And later this Fall, Amazon Music HD will exclusively stream selected tracks from Legend: The Best of Bob Marley & The Wailers, in immersive 3D Audio on Amazon Music HD as a part of [RE]DISCOVER. For the first time, fans will be able to hear iconic songs like "I Shot the Sheriff," "Exodus," and "Is This Love" mixed in Dolby Atmos.

In this digital era, Bob Marley remains one of the most followed posthumous artists on social media, and MARLEY75 will serve to bring his music and message to the digital foreground, reaching new audiences and perspectives with innovative content and groundbreaking technology. Special live events, exclusive digital content, recordings, exhibitions, plus rare and unearthed treasures will also be revealed throughout the year. Bob Marley's music continues to inspire generation upon generation, as his legacy lives on through his message of love, justice, and unity, a sentiment needed more than ever in 2020. In conjunction with Tuff Gong and UMe, a division of the Universal Music Group, the Marley family will continue to ensure the highest quality, integrity, and care is taken to honor Bob's legacy and to celebrate one of the 20th century's most important and influential figures.

Additional information on MARLEY75 events will be revealed soon.

ABOUT BOB MARLEY:

Bob Marley, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is notable not only as the man who put reggae on the global map but, as a statesman in his native Jamaica, he famously brought together the country's warring factions. Today, Bob Marley remains one of the 20th century's most important and influential entertainment icons. Marley's lifestyle and music continue to inspire new generations as his legacy lives on through his music. In the digital era, he has the second-highest social media following of any posthumous celebrity, with the official Bob Marley Facebook page drawing more than 70 million fans, ranking it among the Top 20 of all Facebook pages and Top 10 among celebrity pages. Marley's music catalog has sold millions of albums worldwide. His iconic collection, LEGEND, holds the distinction of being the longest-charting album in the history of Billboard magazine's Catalog Albums chart and remains the world's best-selling reggae album. Marley's accolades include inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1994) and ASCAP Songwriters Hall of Fame (2010), a GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award (2001), multiple entries in the GRAMMY® Hall Of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2001). For more information visit: bobmarley.com and facebook.com/bobmarley.

Photo Credit: Adrian Boot / Fifty-Six Hope Road Music Ltd.

