Bob Marley's Legend Turns 35

This vinyl-only 35th anniversary reissue comprises the original "BMW1" version of Legend with the addition of two original U.K.-only cassette bonus tracks ("Easy Skanking" and "Punky Reggae Party"). Taken as a whole, the 16 songs that comprise Legend have literally defined a genre. Among the album's instantly recognizable tracks are "Get Up Stand Up," "One Love / People Get Ready," "I Shot The Sheriff," "Three Little Birds," "Jammin," and "Exodus." Other Legend anthems like "No Woman No Cry" and "Is This Love" feature backing vocals from The I Threes, an all-female trio comprised of Marley's wife Rita Marley, Judy Mowatt, and Marcia Griffiths. Mrs. Rita Marley's own career retrospective, quite aptly dubbed Lioness of Reggae , is being released on limited-edition vinyl by Tuff Gong Worldwide on May 3.

A new visual for "Satisfy My Soul" was recently shot by Pantera as directed by Brian Kazez and produced by Propaganda Films, serving as a conceptual interpretation of the song to show what it means to "feel alright" in Jamaica. This also happens to be the same directorial team that shot a new clip for "Easy Skanking," which was filmed in Kingston and garnered much acclaim earlier this year for the way it shared an authentic look at a day in the life of Jamaica and the indefatigable, uprising spirit of the people who live, love, and work there the whole year round.

To this day, Bob Marley remains one of popular culture's most important and influential entertainment icons. His lifestyle and music continue to inspire new generations around the world. Marley was the first Jamaican artist to give voice to the struggles of his people and introduce Rastafarian culture to the world at large, and his expansive music catalog has sold millions of albums all across the globe.

Bob Marley's legacy truly lives on in the artists and generations he has influenced. Today, the spiritual, political, and musical resonance of the man's work continues to be felt around the world, and Legend is the one true collection that cements his perpetual global legacy.

ABOUT BOB MARLEY

Bob Marley, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is notable not only as the man who put reggae on the global map, but, as a statesman in his native Jamaica, he famously brought together the country's warring factions and simultaneously became a symbol of freedom and justice globally. Today, Bob Marley remains one of the 20th century's most important and influential entertainment icons. Marley's lifestyle and music continue to inspire new generations as his legacy lives on through his music. In the digital era, he has the second-highest social media following of any posthumous celebrity, with the official Bob Marley Facebook page drawing more than 71 million fans, ranking it among the Top 20 of all Facebook pages and Top 10 among celebrity pages. Marley's music catalog has sold millions of albums worldwide. His iconic collection LEGEND holds the distinction of being the longest-charting album in the history of Billboard magazine's Catalog Albums chart and remains the world's best-selling reggae album. Marley's accolades include inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1994) and ASCAP Songwriters Hall of Fame (2010), a GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award (2001), multiple entries in the GRAMMY® Hall Of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2001). Marley was also awarded the UN Peace Medal of the Third World for his efforts in Jamaica. For more information visit: bobmarley.com and facebook.com/bobmarley.

