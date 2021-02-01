Bob McAdam named new Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at SalesPad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Distribution software leader SalesPad today announced the hiring of Bob McAdam as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. With more than 20 years of experience driving success for users of Microsoft Dynamics GP — including leadership of the GP User Group — McAdam embodies SalesPad's commitment to extending the life and performance of GP.

"Bob McAdam's experience, leadership, and track record in the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem is a perfect fit given our strong and continued commitment to our customers and partners," said SalesPad CEO Michael Biwer.

McAdam will support strategic initiatives for partner acquisition and engagement by focusing on the development, management and execution of business plans that ensure partner success and growth.

"I am delighted to have Bob join the SalesPad team in what is shaping up to be a big year for the company," Biwer continued. "We are accelerating development of new products and expanding our relationships in the partner community. Bob is the right person to help us realize the full potential of those investments."

Prior to joining SalesPad, McAdam was Vice President and General Manager at Dynamics Communities, where he was responsible for overseeing the programming and promotional activities within the Microsoft Partner and Dynamics GP Channel.

"To say that I am thrilled to begin the next chapter of my Microsoft Dynamics career with SalesPad is an understatement, " McAdam said. "In my prior role overseeing GPUG, SalesPad was an important partner in the community for me, and I met great people there. Now those important relationships are becoming new colleagues, which will help me immensely. I'm excited to join SalesPad and contribute to this organization's continued success beginning on Day One."

About SalesPad

Built from a partnership between a business owner and a developer, SalesPad knows distribution operations. More than 1,000 customers trust SalesPad to manage their distribution operations. We empower organizations with the tools they need to cut inefficiencies and grow profits. We take uncertainty out of running a business, from maintaining inventory to interacting with customers, making sales, and shipping orders on time. We deliver meaningful customer data without compromising the security of core financials. For more information, visit salespad.com .

Media Contact: Troy Grabel, Marketing Director, [email protected] , (616) 245-1221

SOURCE SalesPad

Related Links

https://www.salespad.com

