Bob McCord Joins CNSI as President and Chief Operating Officer

TYSONS, Va., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNSI, a leading business solutions provider in developing and delivering innovative health information technology solutions, announced today that veteran operations executive Bob McCord has joined the company as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). With extensive operations experience spanning nearly three decades, McCord brings valuable knowledge and leadership to CNSI's executive team during a period of rapid growth.

A senior leader who has served as President and COO at several companies before joining CNSI, McCord is a top health subject matter expert with experience across healthcare and technology industries. Previously, McCord served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Octo Consulting until completing a successful recapitalization with Arlington Capital Partners. Prior to that, he served as President and COO of Acentia (sold to MAXIMUS) and 2020 Company LLC. Additionally, he led the healthcare business for SAIC, as well as Pearson Government Solutions, including the 1-800 MEDICARE program and the CDC-INFO program.

"Bob has built an impressive track record of leading innovative organizations to achieve strong growth. His experience serving federal, state and commercial healthcare markets will be invaluable to CNSI's growth and execution focus," said CNSI Chief Executive Officer Todd Stottlemyer. "Bob is a trusted leader, and I look forward to working with him to align CNSI's superior solutions with industry-leading operational best practices to position us for continued growth."

McCord received an engineering degree from Virginia Tech along with a Master of Business Administration degree.

"CNSI already has industry leading solutions and talented staff. I am excited and honored to join the outstanding management team Todd has assembled," said McCord. "We're well positioned to lead CNSI into the next generation of solutions and services."

McCord is the latest in a series of new management hires the company has recently announced to strengthen its market position and accelerate growth. For more information, please visit http://www.cns-inc.com.

About CNSI

CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies. We align, build, and manage innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help customers achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health for over 50 million Americans. With locations throughout the U.S. and in India, CNSI employs a world-class team of technologists, healthcare subject-matter experts and program managers, all of whom have experience with large scale mission-critical information technology implementations. CNSI's website is: http://www.cns-inc.com .

