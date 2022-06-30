Bob McCormick Joins Third Economy as Senior Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Economy LLC, a leader in ESG (environmental, social and governance) and sustainability for investors and companies, welcomes Bob McCormick as a Senior Advisor. Mr. McCormick has a distinguished career in corporate governance and ESG, most recently as a Managing Director and now as a member of the Advisory Council at PJT Camberview. Bob served for over ten years at Glass Lewis as Chief Policy Officer, where he was responsible for managing the research and proxy voting recommendations of over 20,000 reports annually covering public companies in over 100 countries. Prior to Glass Lewis, he was Director of Investment Proxy Research at Fidelity Investments where he managed the annual voting of over 5,000 securities worth $1 trillion held in Fidelity mutual funds.

"As investors and companies build their ESG and related capabilities, Bob's expertise will ensure that they focus on the aspects that will derive maximum financial return and resonate with investors and other stakeholders" said Chad Spitler, CEO of Third Economy. "We are excited to have Bob join our rapidly growing company to help our clients and support our mission to accelerate the sustainability of the global capital markets."

"I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic team at the leading ESG advisor Third Economy. I look forward to working closely with clients and colleagues to support efforts to capitalize on sustainable growth opportunities."

Bob holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from Providence College, a Juris Doctor from Quinnipiac University and a Graduate Certificate of Special Studies in Administration and Management from Harvard University Extension School.

Third Economy is a sustainable investment research and consulting firm. We work with corporations and institutional investors to understand how sustainability factors impact financial value. Our clients leverage this understanding to enhance and promote their own capabilities, thus building a more sustainable economy, a third economy.

