Bob Metcalfe Joins Nano as Senior Advisor

"Bob's contributions to global technology are legendary," said Steve. "His expertise is unmatched and I am thrilled to have him on board at Nano as we take our next steps forward in the development of our health platform. We have big goals and I have every confidence that we will reach them with Bob on our team."

Bob is on-leave as Professor of Innovation in the Cockrell School of Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin. Among his many awards, he is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, the Internet Hall of Fame and the National Inventors Hall of Fame. He is a recipient of the IEEE Medal of Honor and the National Medal of Technology from President George W. Bush.

"The internet is 50 years old this year, and it connects 55 percent of the 7.6 billion people on Earth," said Bob. "We know that technology at this scale solves problems, but we still face some big ones ahead. I agree wholeheartedly with Steve Papermaster that it's time for technology to solve problems in health and I look forward to bringing my experience to this important issue and to Nano's platform."

