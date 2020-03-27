Bob Moore Dealerships and Collision Center Will Provide Essential Services During COVID-19 Health Emergency

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Governor Stitt's executive order to close all nonessential businesses through April 21st, Bob Moore Auto Group has taken steps to continue providing essential automotive and collision services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Oklahoma City Area.

Mr. Mark Moore, President and CEO of the Bob Moore Auto Group states, "We're focusing on keeping our service departments fully operational so that we can continue to serve the public. We've implemented additional health and safety protocols in order to keep our employees and customers as safe as possible."

Throughout the duration of this emergency Bob Moore will offer priority service to all customers employed in critical industries such as health care, law enforcement, fire and safety, first responders, etc.

Bob Moore encourages all customers to visit in-store by appointment only and continue shopping using online resources. Current sales, collision and service hours are as follows:

SALES: Monday - Saturday from 10:00am – 6:00pm

– COLLISION: Monday-Friday from 7:30am–5:30pm

SERVICE: Monday-Friday from 7:00am–6:00pm and Saturdays 8:00am-4:00pm

Service Centers will offer complimentary pick-up and drop-off where available.

Contact: Michelle Heckert

Phone: 405-334-9568

Email: [email protected]

