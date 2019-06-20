Bob Roberts Joins Legacy Capital as Chief Operating Officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Capital, a leading Arkansas-based wealth management firm, today announced that Robert C. (Bob) Roberts has joined as Chief Operating Officer. "We are thrilled that Bob Roberts is joining our team," said President, Matt Jones, JD, CFP®. "He brings extensive expertise and years of community involvement as CFO and part of the leadership team at Baptist Health."

Legacy Capital provides comprehensive wealth management services to individuals and families, including financial planning, asset management, legacy planning and insurance solutions. In addition to the Little Rock office, the firm has plans to expand into Northwest Arkansas in 2019.

Roberts joins the firm at a critical time in the firm's evolution, overseeing strategic growth, implementing the expansion into additional locations, and recruiting and integrating advisor teams and individual advisors into the Legacy Capital family.

Roberts earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Indiana University in Trumpet Performance, and a Master of Professional Accountancy degree from Baylor University. After spending eight years as a CPA with KPMG and Arthur Andersen, he joined Baptist Health in 1988 as Assistant Vice President of finance. In 2008, he was promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and in 2014 was named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

"I'm excited to be working with Matt Jones, Jason Prather and the Legacy Capital team," said Roberts. "Their professionalism, experience and deep knowledge of all of the areas that must be addressed in comprehensive wealth management is extraordinary. I am excited to be an integral part of Legacy's ambitious growth plans."

ABOUT LEGACY CAPITAL

Legacy Capital, originally part of the Legacy Capital Group, has been providing wealth management, legacy planning, and risk management services to individuals and families since 1977, helping them address the unique needs of clients with significant wealth. Led by President Matt Jones and Managing Principal Jason Prather, the firm offers the personal attention of a locally owned firm with national resources. They focus on helping people build their legacies and manage the complexities of wealth. Legacy Capital is an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. For more information visit www.legacycapitalwp.com.

