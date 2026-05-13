Bob Ross Games Launches on Fortnite

Bob Ross Inc. Moves Beyond Gaming into Bob Ross's World Dedicated Studio in Fortnite with Chartis

A Fully Immersive Studio Experience That Puts Players Inside the Landscape and Mind of the Iconic Artist

First Title, Joy of Painting, Debuts May 2026

CHANTILLY, Va., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Ross Inc. announced today the launch of Bob Ross Games, a dedicated video games studio built in Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), developed in collaboration with Chartis, the immersive gaming venture launched in 2025. For the first time, video game players will step entirely into Bob Ross' world – his landscapes, his television studio, his mindset, his brushes with palette in hand – brought to life inside one of the most powerful and engaged gaming platforms on the planet.

Bob Ross Games created on Fortnite

Bob Ross Games builds on a landmark year inside Fortnite with the release of Bob Ross Tycoon which introduced the beloved artist to a new generation. Since August 2025, over 120 million minutes have been played, revealing a deeply engaged gaming community ready for a richer, more authentic Bob Ross experience.

While Bob Ross Tycoon was rooted in traditional gameplay inspired by the artist, Bob Ross Games created with Chartis introduces a fundamental shift in approach. Creator-driven, UGC experiences place players directly inside Bob Ross' world of landscapes, mindset, and his way of seeing. Bob Ross Games will serve as a hub for three original titles rolling out throughout 2026, each one designed so that players don't just play a game but think like Bob Ross.

"Bob was all about showing people that creativity lives inside all of us. What excites me most about Bob Ross Games is that we're giving a new generation the opportunity to pretty much be Bob Ross and to discover the joyful, patient, creative part of themselves," said Joan Kowalski, President Bob Ross Inc. "That goes so much deeper than a game and is Bob's real legacy."

The collaboration between Bob Ross Inc and Chartis introduces new game modes that let every player become an artist exploring happy little worlds.

The first title, Joy of Painting, to debut in May, places you directly inside a Bob Ross landscape, making it the closest Fortnite players will get to touching grass. Armed with Bob Ross paint brushes, guided by his prompts, and surrounded by the mountains, lakes, and skies that defined his canvases, you will create your own masterpiece in a multiplayer environment.

Whether a seasoned Fortnite veteran or picking up a virtual paint brush for the first time, the experience stays true to his philosophy that creativity is something you discover by simply beginning and that there are no mistakes, only happy accidents.

Create Your Masterpiece: Use a wide range of brushes, colors, and tools to bring your imagination to life.

Use a wide range of brushes, colors, and tools to bring your imagination to life. Relax & Explore: Wander through peaceful landscapes inspired by Bob Ross' iconic scenes, from snowy mountains to serene lakes.

Wander through peaceful landscapes inspired by Bob Ross' iconic scenes, from snowy mountains to serene lakes. New Collections Coming: Keep an eye out for seasonal updates and new items to make your paintings even more magical.

"Bob Ross built his legacy by inviting everyone in and making them believe that creating something beautiful was within their reach," said Andrew Temkin, CBO, Chartis. "For immersive, creator-driven experiences there is no more natural fit than Bob Ross. Joy of Painting is just the beginning of what this studio will bring to his fans."

Bob Ross Games in Fortnite is your canvas to dream, create, and share.

Joy of Painting in Bob Ross Games will be available within Fortnite in early May at https://www.fortnite.com/@bobrossgames.

To play Joy of Painting in Fortnite or use Island code: 7655-4653-6419

Official Bob Ross Games Code: www.fortnite.com/@bobrossgames

Deep Link: Check out islands by bobrossgames! www.fortnite.com/@bobrossgames.

Assets: Streaming Trailer * Marketing Assets

About Bob Ross : Bob Ross, beloved American painter, and instructor who popularized the Bob Ross Wet-on-Wet Technique®, introduced painting to millions of people all over the country through his instructional television show, The Joy of Painting. Born and raised in Florida, Ross dropped out of high school and worked as a carpenter for his father. At 18 Ross enlisted in the United States Air Force, during which time he saw the mountains that would eventually become recurring images in his work. He developed his quick painting techniques during U.S.O. art classes and work breaks and sold his paintings to tourists to supplement his Air Force income. After learning the wet-on-wet technique from German painter William Alexander, Bob Ross went on to launch his own company and in 1983, premiered The Joy of Painting on public television. The show continues to air uninterrupted from that very first episode and Ross remains as famous as ever for his gentle and humorous demeanor.

About Chartis: Chartis is the largest creator-first platform and network dedicated to branded experiences inside Fortnite Creative, Roblox, and UGC ecosystems. From branded integrations and data insight to licensing access, Chartis empowers creators and brands to grow together and in the evolving creator economy. Learn more at http://chartis.gg/

Media Contact:

Robin Insley Associates

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SOURCE Bob Ross Inc.