Bob Timbrook Joins GoodJob

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodJob™ today announced that Bob Timbrook has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer.

Timbrook brings with him more than 30 years of experience in creating massive growth for start-up tech companies. Past companies include Next Computer, which was acquired by Apple ; Netscape, which was acquired by AOL/Verizon, from start-up through IPO; Epiphany, from start-up through IPO; Bloom Energy, from start-up (IPO July 2018); and Upwork/Elance, from start-up through IPO.

CRO Bob Timbrook

In his role as sales executive, Timbrook has worked with a multitude of Fortune 500 clients, including Procter & Gamble, GE. FedEx, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola, Apple, and Google. Timbrook is a graduate of Georgia State University.

At Upwork, Timbrook was a founding member of the Enterprise team, which developed an offering large enterprises use to connect with on-demand talent in 180 countries. Timbrook's sales team pioneered the use of on-demand talent in large enterprises, enabling them to save 5x on freelancer spend and deliver talent 10x faster. During Timbrook's tenure, Upwork's enterprise business grew from $0 to $450 million (GSV).

Bob has an incredible track record of helping companies grow from early stage to IPO," said Stephen D. Johnston, CEO of GoodJob. "He's the perfect choice to lead our aggressive growth strategy with both customers and business partners."

The company last week announced that it had secured $3M in funding to fuel its growth. GoodJob uses machine-learning AI to match jobs and candidates using its proprietary tool called the PATH Assessment™, promising to identify the right candidate 76% of the time — before they're even interviewed.

GoodJob for Candidates is available now in the App Store and Google Play. GoodJob for Employers is available online at http://goodjob.io/.

