Bob Venero, CEO & Founder of Future Tech Enterprise, Inc. Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Venero now joins other industry leaders who are hand-selected to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.

"Being part of the Forbes Technology Council will help support Future Tech's mission of always bringing the latest innovations to our customers, like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Virtual Reality (VR), and 3D Print," Venero said. "I look forward to sharing my experiences and learning from other successful entrepreneurs and technology experts who make the Forbes Technology Council such a valued, connected community."

Venero started Future Tech Enterprise, Inc. in 1996 from the basement of his Long Island home. Since then, he has driven the company's exceptional growth and positioned Future Tech as a valued IT solutions provider for leading companies in the aerospace, defense, education, energy, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors.

He has also made 'community giving' a central component of Future Tech's culture, with the company supporting numerous local and national charities, including the American Cancer Society, St Jude's Children Research Hospital, National Foundation for Cancer Research, Northwell Health, Bayport-Blue Point High School (Bayport, NY), North Shore Animal League and Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, "We are honored to welcome Bob Venero into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."

Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses — and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council's community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About Future Tech Enterprise, Inc.

Future Tech Enterprise, Inc. is an award-winning, IT solutions provider with capabilities in 170 countries. Future Tech serves leading companies and organizations in the aerospace, defense, education, energy, healthcare and manufacturing sectors. The company specializes in delivering cost-effective and customized IT solutions. Through its team of experts and offering of 700 manufacturer product lines, Future Tech helps companies solve their most demanding IT challenges, including: Security, Storage, Infrastructure, Collaboration, Disaster Prevention, Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity, Power Solutions and Asset Life.

Contact: Mark Savage, 1-631-472-8637, msavage@ftei.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bob-venero-ceo--founder-of-future-tech-enterprise-inc-accepted-into-forbes-technology-council-300650073.html

SOURCE Future Tech Enterprise, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ftei.com

