Bob Woodruff Foundation Announces a Commitment of Over $1 Million to Central Florida as Part of Its Continued Efforts in Hurricane Recovery

The ongoing support reflects the organization's dedication to long-term restoration efforts and resilience for military communities in need.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) is proud to announce a commitment of over $1 million to Central Florida as part of its sustained efforts to aid military communities recovering from recent hurricanes. The commitment will be directed toward organizations focused on providing essential services such as clinical mental health support, housing assistance, and legal aid for those affected, and is expected to impact over 830 veterans and their families.

The proposed portfolio includes critical funding for six organizations and builds on BWF's previous investments, which included over $2.3 million distributed to support recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian alone.

"Natural disasters can leave lasting scars on communities, and, together, we can help rebuild them," said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "The Bob Woodruff Foundation is steadfast in our commitment to supporting our nation's veterans and military families, including those who are affected by hurricanes, and we are ready to step in with resources and hope for the future."

Bob Woodruff, co-founder of the foundation, added, "We believe in the strength and resilience of the communities we serve. Our commitment to hurricane recovery is unwavering, and we stand ready to support those in need, ensuring they have the necessary resources to recover and thrive."

With this latest commitment, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has provided over $4 million in funding to support thousands of veterans and their families in Florida who have faced significant destruction and long-term challenges in the aftermath of hurricanes since 2018. This latest investment underscores BWF's long-term commitment to fostering resilience and recovery in the wake of natural disasters, ensuring that their needs are met during these challenging times.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has raised awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing, and invested in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. To date, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $165 million to ensure that our nation's veterans, service members and their families — those who stood for us — have stable and successful futures.

