Bob Woodruff Foundation Invests More Than $4.8 Million in Organizations Serving Veterans, Service Members and Military Families

The grants fund 33 organizations addressing mental health, homelessness, social connection and more.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bob Woodruff Foundation is proud to announce an investment of $4.8 million in 33 organizations dedicated to ensuring that veterans, service members and their families — those who stood for us — have stable and successful futures. The grant portfolio addresses unmet needs within veteran and military-connected populations including mental health, homelessness, legal services, education, employment and social connection.

Of the 33 investments announced today:

Eight programs address veterans' mental health, and that of their families, with four of the eight focusing specifically on children's mental health;

Three programs tackle barriers to education and employment for junior- and middle-enlisted veterans and military spouses;

Four programs, three of which are funded in partnership with the National Football League (NFL), provide meaningful opportunities for service members, veterans, and their families to connect with one another and their peers through wheelchair football, workout sessions, mentoring, and other extracurricular activities;

Six programs support veterans and their families with legal services, in light that eight of the top 10 unmet needs reported by veterans experiencing homelessness require legal assistance to resolve;

Four programs focus on case management and connecting veterans to vital community resources;

Eight programs focus on housing services, to support veterans' access to stable housing.

"We know that some veterans, service members, and their families struggle to access basic needs including housing, food, employment, and healthcare," said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "Through our grants, the Bob Woodruff Foundation works to close the gap between what our veterans and service members need and the resources available to them. We're proud to support our grantees who are working to address these critical issues and make an impact in the lives of those who have served our nation."

Through the Foundation's longtime partner Craig Newmark Philanthropies, an additional three grants totaling $575,000 were awarded to three organizations in April: Endeavors, Steven A. Cohen Military Family Center (MFC) at NYU Langone Health, and Suicide and Trauma Reduction Initiative for Veterans (STRIVE) at The Ohio State University Foundation. These programs will focus on providing evidence-based assessment and treatment to veterans to improve their mental health and reduce their risk of substance use and suicidal thoughts.

"Our veterans and their families have given so much for us, and it's time we give back to them." said Craig Newmark, founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies. "Each of these grant recipients is doing important work in making sure our veteran and military community has the resources they need to live a safe, healthy, and fulfilling life."

For more information on the funded organizations and their work, visit the 2024 investment highlights.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has raised awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing and invested in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. To date, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $159 million to ensure that our nation's veterans, service members and their families — those who stood for us — have stable and successful futures. Visit www.BobWoodruffFoundation.org for more information.

About Craig Newmark Philanthropies

Craig Newmark is a Web pioneer and philanthropist, best known for creating the online classified ads service craigslist. Craig's full-time philanthropic work focuses on organizations on the frontlines of protecting America's security and democracy. He has given more than $300 million in support of veterans and military families, trustworthy journalism and civic engagement campaigns, cyber security education programs, hunger relief, and pigeon rescue. Craig was influenced by his Sunday School teachers who escaped the Holocaust, set his moral compass, and taught him to treat people like you want to be treated – and how to know when enough is enough. He stepped away from the day-to-running of craigslist almost two decades ago, but he still occasionally volunteers as a customer service representative.

Contact:

Hillary Ovalle

[email protected]

954 825 3065

SOURCE Bob Woodruff Foundation