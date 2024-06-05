Bob Woodruff Foundation Receives Donation from Ferring Pharmaceuticals

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) is proud to announce that Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a global research-driven specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on helping people build families and live better lives, has provided a donation to the Foundation's VIVA program. The donation, which coincides with World Infertility Awareness Month, highlights the two organizations' shared commitment to addressing the unique fertility needs of the veteran community.

Launched in 2017, the Foundation's VIVA program provides grants and personalized support to veterans with service-connected fertility challenges who want to grow their families and who may not qualify for Veterans Affairs funding. In addition to in vitro fertilization (IVF) grants to veterans, BWF helps veterans learn about IVF and other fertility services provided by the VA. To date, BWF has provided more than 270 VIVA grants and welcomed 77 babies.

"The Foundation is grateful to Ferring Pharmaceuticals for its generous support of our VIVA, program," said Anne Marie Dougherty, Chief Executive Officer, Bob Woodruff Foundation. "This funding enables us to further our work to raise awareness about the challenges some veterans face, including achieving the dream of having a family."

"We applaud the work of the Bob Woodruff Foundation, and we're honored to help support veterans through the VIVA program. We understand that the path to parenthood can be challenging for many," said Jade Shields, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. "This donation reflects Ferring's commitment to support diverse family-building needs to help more people become parents."

Ferring also provides support to eligible veterans and their spouses seeking IVF treatment through its Heart for Heroes program. For more information, please visit the Ferring Fertility website.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has raised awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing and invested in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. To date, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $159 million to ensure that our nation's veterans, service members, and their families — those who stood for us — have stable and successful futures. Visit the Bob Woodruff Foundation for more information.

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a privately-owned, research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to building families and helping people live better lives. In the United States, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, and in areas of gastroenterology and orthopaedics. We are at the forefront of innovation in microbiome-based therapeutics and uro-oncology intravesical gene therapy. Our company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland. Ferring employs more than 7,000 people worldwide and markets its medicines in over 100 countries. Ferring USA is based in Parsippany, New Jersey, and employs more than 900 employees.

