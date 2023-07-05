BOBABAM Joins Forces with Project Potluck to Drive Diversity Initiatives as Apu Mody Steps Into Newly Appointed CEO Position

With New CEO, The Brand Crafting Authentic, High-Quality Boba Drinks, Builds Upon Its Established Growth and Partners with Like-minded Nonprofit Organization

LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BOBABAM , the at-home boba kit that brings the boba shop experience home, announces that it is a founding level donor with Project Potluck , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization run by and for People of Color (POC) to build successful companies and careers in consumer packaged goods (CPG). Project Potluck envisions a future world where the people who purchase, eat and drink are represented on the shelf and by the leadership of the companies they support. BOBABAM's donation will help Project Potluck provide opportunities to the next generation of BIPOC entrepreneurs and young professionals in their future endeavors.

Apu Mody, BOBABAM CEO

BOBABAM takes enormous pride that its three founders, over half of its leadership team and almost 75% of the company's employees self-identify as POC. As a donor of Project Potluck, BOBABAM will help fund and facilitate the connection of members to mentors and promote the growth of diversity, equity and inclusion-minded companies.

"We welcome BOBABAM as a founding level donor for Project Potluck, celebrating their commitment to our cause," expressed Kathleen Casanova, Founding Executive Director of Project Potluck. "Our organization empowers diverse professionals from all walks of life, and this partnership will further our mission of advancing diversity and inclusion in the industry."

"Project Potluck aligns seamlessly with BOBABAM's values," said Ron Escopete, Chief Operating Officer of BOBABAM. "We're immensely proud and excited to work with this exceptional team, driving industry change and broadening our community's influence."

In addition to the partnership with Project Potluck, BOBABAM announces that longtime Strategic Advisor and Investor Apu Mody will expand his involvement and join the company full-time as CEO. Following BOBABAM's recent rebrand, the at-home kit has been rapidly expanding distribution as consumers discover the ease of making authentic boba shop quality boba at home. As the former CEO of Lenny & Larry's, former President of Mars Foods Americas and an active investor and advisor to dozens of startup brands, Mody will use his tenured career knowledge to steer the BOBABAM team to operational and organizational success.

"Apu is a friend and trusted advisor and is recognized as a transformational leader and purpose-driven executive. He brings invaluable experience in scaling and energizing businesses, developing and executing successful strategies and fostering diverse and inclusive workplace cultures," expressed Brian Khoddam, Co-Founder of BOBABAM. "We are thrilled as we have worked with Apu closely over the past few years that he has agreed to take on this critical role as BOBABAM's next CEO and I look forward to working with him as we continue to bring the BOBABAM magic to life."

"I was lucky to have been introduced to BOBABAM by Brian, co-founder of BOBABAM a few years ago. I loved the product and knew that they had the start of something special," said Apu Mody, CEO of BOBABAM. "Many of the steps we have made, whether hiring a phenomenal team, onboarding key retail and supply partners or continuing to focus our resources, were informed by past experiences, and I am eager to keep working with this amazing team to move the company forward in this new role."

To follow BOBABAM's journey with Project Potluck and the growth of the brand under Mody's leadership, visit www.bobabam.com or check them out on Instagram at @drinkbobabam . To join the Project Potluck community, become a sponsor, mentor or mentee, or for more information please visit www.potluckcpg.org or contact Kathleen at [email protected].

About Project Potluck

Project Potluck is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization on a mission to help People of Color (POC) build successful companies and careers in consumer packaged goods (CPG). Project Potluck was founded in 2020 by Ibraheem Basir, Founder and CEO of A Dozen Cousins, alongside Founding Board Members Ayeshah Abuelhiga, Founder and CEO of Mason Dixie Foods, and Arnulfo Ventura, CEO of Alter Eco. A first-of-its-kind organization, Project Potluck focuses on helping POC thrive by tackling the inherent bias in hiring, networking gaps, lack of access to capital for diverse founders and more. With a goal of implementing lasting change in the CPG industry, Project Potluck provides new opportunities for POC to network, learn, and grow from leaders and veterans in the space. To learn more about Project Potluck, please visit www.potluckcpg.org .

About BOBABAM

BOBABAM is a self-funded, high-growth food company that brings authentic, high-quality, craveable, boba shop experiences to every home. BOBABAM was conceived in California in 2020 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when residents were self-quarantining at home, many boba shops were closed and those that were open had lengthy lines. Bob Yau, the company's Taiwanese-born founder and chairman, returned home from an exhausting experience to get boba for his kids and thought there had to be a better way to satisfy the craving. BOBABAM was created and perfected after months of trial and was quickly brought to mass retail with millions of their Boba drinks sold to date. To learn more about BOBABAM, visit www.bobabam.com or follow the company's journey on social media at @bobabamofficia

