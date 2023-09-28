BOBABAM Revolutionizes the At-Home Boba Experience with Major Distribution Growth

BOBABAM Unleashes a Flavorful Wave of Expansion, Offering Consumers Across the Nation a Chance to Bring Home the Boba Shop

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BOBABAM , the fresh frozen brand behind perfectly chewy, easily customizable at-home boba kits, is making a splash with a sweeping retail increase that's set to revolutionize how boba enthusiasts indulge in their favorite drinks. With a remarkable presence in over 5,600 doors, BOBABAM is on a mission to bring the authentic taste of Taiwanese boba into consumers' homes, all while maintaining the freshness and quality that sets them apart in the market.

Renowned for its commitment to crafting the ultimate boba experience at home, BOBABAM is introducing an array of exciting changes and flavors as part of this expansion. Notably, the brand's footprint now includes Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Vons, Carrs, Star Market, Randalls, Pavilions, Tom Thumb, Andronico's, and select Targets. Each of these retailers will carry a delightful selection of BOBABAM's irresistible flavors, including the much-loved Brown Sugar, Strawberry, and Coffee variants.

"Our journey to redefine the boba experience has taken an exhilarating leap forward with this expansion," said Apu Mody, CEO of BOBABAM. "These new distribution opportunities align perfectly with our vision of making fresh boba accessible to all, and we're thrilled to partner with popular retailers to introduce our reimagined packaging and phenomenal flavors to even more palates across the nation."

The forthcoming expansion will showcase BOBABAM's rebranding initiative, giving its products a fun and dynamic look. This new packaging not only reflects the brand's dedication to innovation but also mirrors the vibrancy and joy that boba culture represents. As part of this expansion, BOBABAM is extending its reach to thousands of homes, ensuring that more individuals can savor the delightful boba moments that have become synonymous with the brand. Millions of BOBABAM boba drinks have been enjoyed to date, and the brand continues to innovate and expand its fresh frozen reach across major retail chains.

About BOBABAM

BOBABAM is a self-funded, high-growth food company that brings authentic, high-quality, craveable, boba shop experiences to every home. BOBABAM was conceived in California in 2020 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when residents were self-quarantining at home, many boba shops were closed and those that were open had lengthy lines. Bob Yau, the company's Taiwanese-born founder and chairman, returned home from an exhausting experience to get boba for his kids and thought there had to be a better way to satisfy the craving. BOBABAM was created and perfected after months of trial and was quickly brought to mass retail with millions of their Boba drinks sold to date. To learn more about BOBABAM, visit www.bobabam.com or follow the company's journey on social media at @drinkbobabam.

