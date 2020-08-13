Bobbi Brown Brand Expands Artistry Roster with NEW Global Artist in Residence, MALI THOMAS

Mali's inspiring editorial, social and celebrity expertise coupled with her organic love of the brand and her innate ability to create fresh, healthy, glowing looks make her an ideal partner for Bobbi Brown Cosmetics. Her vast industry knowledge and experience will extend into product development, brand imagery, social content, and global artist education initiatives.

Mali Thomas @kingmalimagic | Los Angeles, CA

Leading the #DewyBrownGirls makeup movement, Mali Thomas knows how to create an effortless, luminous glow on all skin tones. With a Master's Degree in Fine Arts, Mali has an exceptional eye for using color and creating natural dimension on the face. During her 10+ years of artistry experience, she had become widely acclaimed for her social acumen, makeup masterclasses and has built a loyal celebrity following.

Nikki DeRoest @nikkideroest | Los Angeles, CA

Nikki DeRoest is a celebrity makeup artist, hairdresser, and beauty expert. She has worked with leading industry brands and celebrities. For the past decade, she has worked with top models for red carpet photo shoots, magazine covers, and campaigns. Because of her real-life artistry knowledge, she has a strong voice on products, their performance, and current beauty trends. Her followers seek and trust her voice for all things beauty.

Romy Soleimani @romyglow | New York, NY

Native-New Yorker and New York-based makeup artist, Romy is an incredibly well-respected editorial makeup artist. Her technical skill and keen sense of color has produced her trademark glowing skin while her versatile talent has inspired frequent collaborations with the most highly regarded and respected artists, magazines, and brands in the industry. Soleimani is a trusted industry source on latest beauty trends, products & artistry tips.

