BOBBI BROWN INTRODUCES NEW VITAMIN ENRICHED FACE BASE+

The Cult-Favorite Moisturizer + Primer Hybrid Evolves with 24-Hour Performance and Enhanced Skincare Benefits

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bobbi Brown Cosmetics is unveiling the next chapter of one of its most beloved icons, the Vitamin Enriched Face Base+, an elevated version of the brand's globally bestselling moisturizer and primer hybrid. This evolution delivers enhanced skincare benefits while preserving everything consumers love about the original including its signature buttery texture, uplifting grapefruit and geranium scent, and effortless ability to create the perfect makeup-ready canvas.

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics

Originally created backstage, Vitamin Enriched Face Base has evolved from an artist secret into a global beauty staple, with one sold every 10 seconds worldwide. Now, after more than five years of development, the iconic formula has been elevated and future-proofed to meet the needs of today's consumer, and generations to follow, delivering improved hydration, skincare benefits, and makeup performance.

"This wasn't about changing the formula; it was about making it work even harder for your skin," says Teresa Kitfield, Vice President of Global Product Development for Bobbi Brown Cosmetics. "We asked ourselves, 'How can we make the best even better?' The answer was a new SuperVitamin Blend, purposefully chosen to deliver tangible results."

The new formula is powered by a SuperVitamin Blend featuring five times the vitamins, including Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) to help strengthen the skin barrier, Panthenol (Vitamin B5) to nourish and replenish moisture, and Vitamin C to visibly brighten skin over time.

In addition to its enhanced skincare benefits, Vitamin Enriched Face Base+ delivers 24-hour priming performance, an immediate 122% boost in hydration, and a 22% improvement in skin smoothness after four weeks of use.

Consumer testing showed that 96% of users agreed their skin looked brighter, healthier, and more plumped with moisture after use. Additionally, 97% said their skin felt primed for makeup, 96% agreed their makeup looked fresh all day and that its wear was improved, and 91% said they didn't have to worry about cakey-looking makeup when using the product.

As the face of the campaign, Global Brand Ambassador, Sara Foster, embodies the confident, effortless spirit of the Bobbi Brown brand.

"My life is constantly moving, and I need products that are not only beautiful but truly effective," says Foster. "Vitamin Enriched Face Base+ is my secret to looking fresh and put-together in one simple step. It gives my skin this healthy, hydrated glow that makes me feel confident, whether I'm wearing a full face of makeup or no makeup at all. It's the perfect start to my day."

This launch reinforces Bobbi Brown's longstanding belief that great makeup begins with great skin and continues the brand's mission of creating effortless, intuitive products designed for modern life.

Vitamin Enriched Face Base+ will be available beginning July 17, 2026 at Bobbi Brown Cosmetics counters and at BobbiBrownCosmetics.com.

About Bobbi Brown Cosmetics

Founded in 1991, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics is the authority on fresh, healthy, glowing skin. We believe that beauty should be real, confident, and approachable, empowering everyone to master their own beauty routine with products that are effortless, inclusive, and designed for a modern life.

SOURCE Bobbi Brown Cosmetics