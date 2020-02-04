Bobbi Henson Appointed President of Jackson Therapy Partners

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Therapy Partners, a healthcare staffing leader that specializes in occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech language pathology, today announced the appointment of its new president, Bobbi Henson.

Henson brings more than 30 years of staffing industry experience, including well over a decade in healthcare staffing operations, to her new role as president. Since joining the Jackson Healthcare® organization, of which Jackson Therapy Partners is a part, she has held a number of key leadership positions across the business, most recently serving as senior vice president of operations for multiple brands based in Orlando. In this role, she provided strategic direction for shared services functions that include IT, credentialing, marketing, finance and accounting, payroll and billing, and housing and logistics.

Before joining the organization, Henson served as vice president of recruitment at Parallon Workforce Management Solutions, an HCA affiliate, where she led the sales and support teams that provide staffing solutions to HCA and other hospitals nationwide. Prior to that, she was vice president of operations for Nursefinders Travel, part of Nursefinders, Inc., holding sales and operational leadership positions for three of its travel brands. Today, she continues to be active in the National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations (NATHO), serving as a member of its board.

"In this new year and new decade, great opportunities exist in the healthcare staffing market, and in particular, within the specialized therapy sector. I look forward to working with our valued internal and external associates to elevate and maximize our impact in communities across the country," shares Henson. "At Jackson Therapy Partners, we're committed to quality care delivered by highly skilled, engaged therapists who are experts in their fields. We do this by helping therapists build careers they love, while providing the right candidates to employers every time."

"We're delighted to have Bobbi at the helm of Jackson Therapy Partners," adds Scott L'Heureux, group president in the Jackson Healthcare family of companies. "Not only does she bring a rich background in healthcare and staffing, she has deep experience in all the functions that make up the business, strong working relationships with our clients, and great synergies and partnerships with our associates. This is a natural evolution for which she is well positioned to take Jackson Therapy Partners to the next level."

About Jackson Therapy Partners

Specializing exclusively in the recruitment and staffing of physical therapists, occupational therapists and speech language pathologists, Jackson Therapy Partners is dedicated to helping healthcare facilities across the United States fill their short- and long-term positions. Built on a simple idea—that talented professionals with a shared purpose can improve the lives of patients, families and communities—its team of therapy staffing experts deliver workforce solutions to more than 1,300 providers across the nation. Jackson Therapy Partners is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies, which is Great Place to Work certified, and is consistently recognized as an employer of choice, having appeared in consecutive years on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma, in 2019 on the Best Workplaces for Women, and in 2018 on the Best Workplaces for Millennials lists. Learn more at www.jacksontherapy.com.

