Bobbi Quick Appointed Jazzercise President

News provided by

Jazzercise, Inc.

13 Feb, 2024, 09:45 ET

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 55 years as a leading fitness brand, Jazzercise, the global dance fitness company, proudly announces the appointment of Bobbi Quick as president. In this role, Quick and Jazzercise CEO Shanna Missett Nelson will collaborate to lead the dynamic female-founded business through the highly competitive fitness and wellness landscape. Together, they will drive the company's strategy and market growth through franchise and brand expansion. With over 30 years of industry experience and expertise, Quick will utilize her wealth of knowledge in operations and sales to execute an ambitious growth plan for Jazzercise.

Continue Reading
Jazzercise Founder and Executive Chair, Judi Sheppard Missett (center) pictured with Shanna Missett Nelson, CEO, (left) and newly appointed President, Bobbi Quick (right).
Jazzercise Founder and Executive Chair, Judi Sheppard Missett (center) pictured with Shanna Missett Nelson, CEO, (left) and newly appointed President, Bobbi Quick (right).

Prior to joining the Jazzercise team, Quick held prominent leadership roles within well-known organizations such as 24-Hour Fitness, The Bay Club Company, and EōS Fitness. She occupied diverse roles throughout her career, including Corporate Director of Fitness Operations, Vice President of Member and Club Services, and Chief Experience Officer. Quick's proven success in the fitness sector stems from her collaborative, adaptive, and effective work style that has fueled the financial performance and overall growth of prior organizations.

"Bobbi's extensive experience and knowledge of both the fitness industry and hospitality make her a huge asset to Jazzercise. I could not be more excited to partner and realize our shared goals," said Shanna Missett Nelson, Jazzercise Chief Executive Officer. "Bobbi has already made significant contributions to the company, and I'm thrilled to have her as the newest member of the Jazzercise family." 

"Jazzercise has a rich history as a long-standing innovator in the fitness industry, and it is an honor and a privilege to be the new President of Jazzercise. I spent my initial ten months as the company's Chief Revenue Officer listening, learning, and internalizing the essence of Jazzercise," said Bobbi Quick, Jazzercise President. "I am excited to collaborate with the talented team at Jazzercise and lead initiatives that drive growth, foster innovation, and strengthen our commitment to excellence that will last another 55 years."  

Totaling 1,668 global franchise locations and 6,419 franchisees, Jazzercise offers results-driven exercise programs guaranteed to build strength, stamina, and confidence for a workout you can stick to for life. The sustainable results and emphasis on fun make the program accessible and inclusive of all life's ages and stages. Full-body dance fitness combines calorie-torching dance cardio and powerful strength training. The results are strong, lean muscles and an instant mood boost, making users feel unstoppable.   

To learn more about Jazzercise, please visit www.jazzercise.com or follow on social media at @jazzercise on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok, and @jazzerciseinc on Pinterest.

About Jazzercise, Inc.  

Founded in 1969 by Judi Sheppard Missett, Jazzercise, Inc. is the original and longest-standing dance fitness brand that has broken boundaries and perfected the formula over the years by modernizing moves to become a fun, results-driven workout. With a track record in retention, customers have an average of staying with Jazzercise for at least seven years due to the company's promise of bringing fresh workouts, new music, and the latest exercise science to keep the program up to date.   

Jazzercise has defied fads and short-lived trends by continuously integrating the latest, proven effective fitness methods into their unique dance cardio and strength training programming, staying on the cutting edge with their digital offering Jazzercise On Demand, and never wavering from the belief that exercise can help you create a stronger, happier, healthier life.

CONTACT: Casey Fox, Bright Red Agency, cfox@brightredagency.com

SOURCE Jazzercise, Inc.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.