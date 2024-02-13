Bobbi Quick Appointed Jazzercise President

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 55 years as a leading fitness brand, Jazzercise, the global dance fitness company, proudly announces the appointment of Bobbi Quick as president. In this role, Quick and Jazzercise CEO Shanna Missett Nelson will collaborate to lead the dynamic female-founded business through the highly competitive fitness and wellness landscape. Together, they will drive the company's strategy and market growth through franchise and brand expansion. With over 30 years of industry experience and expertise, Quick will utilize her wealth of knowledge in operations and sales to execute an ambitious growth plan for Jazzercise.

Jazzercise Founder and Executive Chair, Judi Sheppard Missett (center) pictured with Shanna Missett Nelson, CEO, (left) and newly appointed President, Bobbi Quick (right).

Prior to joining the Jazzercise team, Quick held prominent leadership roles within well-known organizations such as 24-Hour Fitness, The Bay Club Company, and EōS Fitness. She occupied diverse roles throughout her career, including Corporate Director of Fitness Operations, Vice President of Member and Club Services, and Chief Experience Officer. Quick's proven success in the fitness sector stems from her collaborative, adaptive, and effective work style that has fueled the financial performance and overall growth of prior organizations.

"Bobbi's extensive experience and knowledge of both the fitness industry and hospitality make her a huge asset to Jazzercise. I could not be more excited to partner and realize our shared goals," said Shanna Missett Nelson, Jazzercise Chief Executive Officer. "Bobbi has already made significant contributions to the company, and I'm thrilled to have her as the newest member of the Jazzercise family."

"Jazzercise has a rich history as a long-standing innovator in the fitness industry, and it is an honor and a privilege to be the new President of Jazzercise. I spent my initial ten months as the company's Chief Revenue Officer listening, learning, and internalizing the essence of Jazzercise," said Bobbi Quick, Jazzercise President. "I am excited to collaborate with the talented team at Jazzercise and lead initiatives that drive growth, foster innovation, and strengthen our commitment to excellence that will last another 55 years."

Totaling 1,668 global franchise locations and 6,419 franchisees, Jazzercise offers results-driven exercise programs guaranteed to build strength, stamina, and confidence for a workout you can stick to for life. The sustainable results and emphasis on fun make the program accessible and inclusive of all life's ages and stages. Full-body dance fitness combines calorie-torching dance cardio and powerful strength training. The results are strong, lean muscles and an instant mood boost, making users feel unstoppable.

About Jazzercise, Inc.

Founded in 1969 by Judi Sheppard Missett, Jazzercise, Inc. is the original and longest-standing dance fitness brand that has broken boundaries and perfected the formula over the years by modernizing moves to become a fun, results-driven workout. With a track record in retention, customers have an average of staying with Jazzercise for at least seven years due to the company's promise of bringing fresh workouts, new music, and the latest exercise science to keep the program up to date.

Jazzercise has defied fads and short-lived trends by continuously integrating the latest, proven effective fitness methods into their unique dance cardio and strength training programming, staying on the cutting edge with their digital offering Jazzercise On Demand , and never wavering from the belief that exercise can help you create a stronger, happier, healthier life.

