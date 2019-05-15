Bobby Buka MD Dermatology and Brooklyn Dermatology Merge to Form Enhanced Practice, The Dermatology Specialists

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bobby Buka MD Dermatology, a leading dermatology practice in New York City, and Brooklyn Dermatology, a Brooklyn-based dermatology group, announced they are merging to form The Dermatology Specialists (TDS). The joined practice will offer the same premier dermatological care both practices are known for, now across ten locations in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn. Dr. Bobby Buka will become the Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Sourab Choudhury will serve as the joint practice's Chief Medical Officer.

"Our goal is to continue to deliver the highest quality of patient care to local communities around New York City," says Dr. Bobby Buka. "As a result of the merger, our patients will have access to a larger network of trusted dermatologists. We're excited to further strengthen our offering to patients and fulfill the needs of this diverse city."

The practice offers extensive medical dermatological services, including acne, rosacea and eczema, and cosmetic services like BOTOX Cosmetic, lasers and volume-restoring fillers. The practice stands at the forefront of dermatological advancements, operating its own research facilities and processing labs with resident pathologists that offer patients quicker, more accurate results.

Drs. Buka and Choudhury represent a small group of doctors in NYC who have completed fellowships in pediatric dermatology, making The Dermatology Specialists one of the largest practices in NYC to offer the specialization.

"TDS is high-caliber and high-touch," said Dr. Sourab Choudhury. "We have gentle hands and gentle hearts for patients of all ages and needs."

Both Drs. Buka and Choudhury have built powerful reputations as dermatologists. Dr. Buka was awarded "New York City's Most Sought-After Dermatologist" by NBC NonStop. His expertise has been featured in dermatology textbooks and medical journals alongside major media outlets like Good Morning America, The Today Show, and Inside Edition. Dr. Buka is also a contributing founder and Chief Science Officer of skincare line First Aid Beauty. Dr. Choudhury was appointed Chief of Pediatric Dermatology of the Long Island College Hospital (LICH) in 2003. He is affiliated with both LICH and St John's, and has taught residents there for more than a decade. He has built a name as a leader in world-class dermatology, specializing in pediatric skincare and known for his compassionate care and knowledgeable team.

The Dermatology Specialists opens its tenth office on June 10th in Brooklyn's Bushwick neighborhood, its eleventh in Greenpoint in August, and has plans for further expansions over the next few years.

About The Dermatology Specialists

The Dermatology Specialists (TDS) is a neighborhood dermatology practice with a national reputation. With a trusted fleet of board-certified dermatologists across ten locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, their mission is to provide the highest-quality of medical and cosmetic dermatological services to New Yorkers everywhere. For more information on The Dermatology Specialists, visit TheDermSpecs.com

