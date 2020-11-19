Bobby Burton Joins Inside Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bobby Burton, a 30-plus year college recruiting expert has joined InsideTexas.com. Burton's move marks the first major development for Inside Texas since the news service announced its new ownership team on Monday.

"I first read Inside Texas as a college student and have admired it ever since," said Burton. "As a competitor for the last ten years, I know that there is no smarter read on the Longhorns anywhere, nor is there a place with better discussion or insider news."



Burton launched National Recruiting Advisor in 1993, and in 2001 became the Editor-In-Chief of Rivals. For the last ten years, Burton has acted as partner and publisher of Horns24/7.Notable for his recruiting insight, Burton has been called upon as an expert guest or columnist by the likes of ESPN, Fox, CBS, and The Sporting News



Inside Texas' managing partner Eric Nahlin added, "When we announced our intention to take Inside Texas to another level and increase the value of an IT subscription, moves like today's are exactly what we had in mind. We're determined to bring our audience elite coverage of one of the marquee sports teams, world-wide. Bobby, just as we all are, is committed to providing the best information to the fans who follow their beloved program with unmatched passion. The team here is ecstatic and anxious to learn from one of the best."

On Monday November 16th, Nahlin announced a recapitalization of Inside Texas, and a new ownership team. The longest operating independent University of Texas news service, Inside Texas premiered in 1985. Nahlin and the new investor group became IT's third owner in its 35 years of service. Known as a safe, anonymous place for insiders to share information, Inside Texas is well known for pseudonyms to protect the identity of its sources.



"Simply put, I couldn't be more excited to work with Bobby again," said national recruiting expert Gerry Hamilton, who also recently joined Inside Texas. "Bobby is one of the two or three most successful people in our profession. Rest assured; the future of Inside Texas is in great hands with the team we've assembled."



"Eric Nahlin, Gerry Hamilton, Justin Wells, Paul Wadlington, Ian Boyd, and Joe Cook, are an all-star team, hands down. I'm honored to join, and really excited about our prospects, just as I'm excited about the future of Longhorn sports," Burton finished.

