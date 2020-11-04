Bobby Genovese Keynote Speaker to Launch StartUp Grind's Global Entrepreneurship Week

"I have been following Bobby for many years and am always looking for inspirational entrepreneurs who are willing to share their journey," said Miami Chapter Director Dr. Lascelle A. Sweetland who oversees programming and networking efforts for south Florida.

Founded 2010, Startup Grind is the world's largest community of startups, founders, innovators, and creators that hosts local events, flagship conferences, startup programs, partnerships and online media content reaching over 3.5 million people in more than 170 countries worldwide. Its network operates a comprehensive platform of programs and projects to assist startups and entrepreneurs in furthering their business goals.

"Bobby is a brand master who has shown what it means to create an impactful brand experience. He is a great addition to this year's Global Entrepreneurship Week and our organization as a whole."

With more than 25 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions Genovese's BG Capital Group is based in the Bahamas with associate management offices in Fort Lauderdale, Barbados, Los Angeles, Toronto and Vancouver.

BG Signature was created to represent and oversee Genovese's portfolio of private estates, yachts and equestrian centers located throughout the world, including his flagship BG Ocala Ranch. Today the collection has expanded to include Genovese's passion for land preservation with a variety of outdoor wildlife and recreation venues, facilities and restaurants, which are all managed and operated under the BG Signature umbrella.

