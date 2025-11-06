Bobby Jones Law Recognized in 2026 "Best Law Firms" by Best Lawyers® for Greenville, SC

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bobby Jones Law has been ranked in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms by Best Lawyers® for Greenville, South Carolina, in the following categories:

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

"These rankings reflect our core mission: deliver meticulous case work and results for injured clients and their families," said Robert "Bobby" Jones, founder of Bobby Jones Law. "We appreciate the trust of our clients and peers and will keep earning it in court and at the negotiating table."

Best Lawyers' Best Law Firms rankings are based on a rigorous methodology that incorporates client feedback, peer review, interviews with industry leaders, and analysis of firm data. For the 16th edition, Best Lawyers reports 110,000+ client references and 200,000+ evaluations across 127 practice areas and 188 local jurisdictions, providing a trusted benchmark for legal excellence.

About Bobby Jones Law

Bobby Jones Law is a Greenville-based trial firm representing plaintiffs in catastrophic injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and complex personal injury litigation. The firm combines thorough investigation, strategic case development, and focused trial advocacy to maximize client outcomes across South Carolina.

About Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms"

Published annually, Best Law Firms recognizes top-performing law firms across the United States. Rankings are derived from qualitative and quantitative data, including client and lawyer evaluations and peer reviews, to guide clients seeking high-quality legal representation.

