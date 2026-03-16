Bobby Martin Promoted to Vice President, Net Lease at Brennan Investment Group

Promotion Recognizes Longstanding Contributions to the Single-Tenant Net Lease Platform

ROSEMONT, Ill., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("BIG"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, announced that Bobby Martin has been promoted to Vice President, Net Lease.

Bobby Martin, Vice President, Net Lease at Brennan Investment Group.

Since joining Brennan Investment Group in 2017, Bobby Martin has played an integral role in the growth and success of the firm's Single-Tenant Net Lease platform. During his time at Brennan, the Single-Tenant Net Lease platform has completed over $1.7 billion of transactions totaling 23 million square feet across 23 states.

Bobby has progressed through multiple roles at Brennan over the years, ranging from Analyst to Asset Manager. Throughout his tenure, Bobby has consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic and a willingness to step forward in matters critical to the success of the Net Lease platform. His ability to manage properties and portfolios through complex transactions has made Bobby a key contributor to the team.

In his new role as Vice President, Net Lease, Bobby will continue to have asset management responsibilities across designated portfolios, encompassing operations, leasing, and dispositions activities. In addition to these responsibilities, he will also dedicate a portion of his time to sourcing new acquisition opportunities.

"Bobby has been an essential part of the growth of our Net Lease platform over the past several years," said Eric Clausen, Executive Vice President, Net Lease at Brennan Investment Group. "He is a true disciple of Brennan's approach to asset management and tenant relations. This promotion reflects both the impact he has already had on our platform, as well as the important role he will play in the company's further growth."

Kevin Brennan, Chief Investment Officer at Brennan Investment Group, added, "Bobby's promotion is a great example of Brennan's commitment to developing talent from within. Over the years he has proven himself to be a dependable and highly capable professional who understands our investment philosophy and how to create long-term value. We are excited for Bobby to continue to grow and help expand our Net Lease investment platform."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses approximately 57 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

CONTACT: Ursula Walendzewicz, [email protected], 8476308722

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group