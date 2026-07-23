Brennan Investment Group Acquires Class A Industrial Property in Greenville-Spartanburg Market

157,412-square-foot asset expands Brennan's Carolinas portfolio with a strategic value-add investment in Piedmont, SC

PIEDMONT, S.C., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a leading private real estate investment firm, announced the acquisition of a 157,412-square-foot Class A industrial building located in Piedmont, South Carolina just minutes from downtown Greenville and the South Carolina Technology and Aviation Center.

Brennan Investment Group has acquired a 157,412-square-foot Class A industrial property in Piedmont, South Carolina, within the Greenville-Spartanburg market. The modern industrial facility expands Brennan's growing Carolinas portfolio and offers significant value-add potential through strategic leasing and asset management initiatives.

Completed in 2023, the modern industrial facility is situated on approximately 11 acres within Exchange Logistics Park, a premier industrial development strategically positioned along the Anderson and Greenville County lines. Located less than a half mile from Interstate 85, the property provides exceptional connectivity to the greater Greenville-Spartanburg market and access to one of the Southeast's strongest industrial and manufacturing labor pools.

The building features best-in-class specifications designed to meet the needs of today's industrial users, including 32-foot clear heights, ESFR fire protection, LED high-bay lighting, a 135-foot truck court, and abundant dock-high loading. Its shallow-bay configuration also provides flexibility for a wide range of tenant requirements.

"Brennan continues to see outstanding opportunities throughout the Carolinas, and this acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy of investing in high-quality industrial assets in markets with strong long-term fundamentals," said Rob Gage, Managing Principal at Brennan Investment Group. "We have leased over 800,000 square feet of warehouse space in our other projects in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson market in the last 18 months. This market has very strong fundamentals driving warehouse demand. We look forward to executing our asset management strategy and creating value upon stabilization."

The property is currently occupied by two tenants, with 65,000 square feet of vacancy, offering an attractive lease-up opportunity. Brennan will complete "move-in-ready improvements" including speculative office space.

The acquisition further strengthens Brennan's presence across the Carolinas, where the firm continues to actively pursue opportunities in strategically located industrial markets benefiting from sustained population growth, manufacturing expansion, and continued demand for logistics space.

"The Greenville-Spartanburg region remains one of the strongest industrial markets in the Southeast, supported by exceptional infrastructure, a highly skilled workforce, and continued economic growth," said Kevin Brennan, Chief Investment Officer of Brennan Investment Group. "This acquisition reflects our continued conviction in well-located industrial assets that offer both stable, in-place income and meaningful upside through thoughtful asset management. We are excited to add another high-quality property to our growing Carolinas portfolio."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 30 states and encompasses approximately 58 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

Ursula Walendzewicz | 847.630.8722 | [email protected]

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group