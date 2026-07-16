Brennan Investment Group Acquires Three-Building, 439,600-Square-Foot Class A Industrial Portfolio in the Boise Market

Strong demographics and high-tech manufacturers drive Boise's growth

BOISE, Idaho , July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a leading private industrial real estate investment firm, announced the acquisition of a three-building, 439,600-square-foot Class A industrial portfolio in Nampa, Idaho. The acquisition marks Brennan's entry into the rapidly growing Boise industrial market through a fully leased, institutional-quality asset positioned for long-term value creation.

Brennan Investment Group has expanded its national industrial portfolio with the acquisition of three Class A industrial buildings totaling 439,600 square feet in Nampa, Idaho.

Completed in 2023, the three tilt-up industrial buildings are strategically located just minutes from Interstate 84 within Nampa, the Boise area's largest and highest-absorbing industrial submarket. Situated at the intersection of Franklin Road and Star Road, the portfolio offers premier functionality with 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems, and truck courts exceeding 130 feet.

"This acquisition provides an outstanding opportunity to establish Brennan's presence in one of the fastest-growing industrial markets in the Western United States," said Brian Roach, Managing Principal at Brennan Investment Group. "The combination of modern Class A construction, full occupancy, durable cash flow, and limited near-term lease rollover made this an exceptionally attractive investment. We believe the Boise market is positioned for continued long-term growth, and this portfolio provides an excellent foundation for expanding our presence in the region."

"Our investment strategy centers on acquiring high-quality industrial assets in markets supported by strong economic fundamentals and long-term growth drivers," said Kevin Brennan, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Brennan Investment Group. Over a 10-year period Boise was ranked number two among 55 large metro areas in job growth and in regional GDP growth. It also benefits from positive in-migration from higher cost coastal states. Further, its economic base derives significant benefits from technology firms, that include Micron Technology, with significant semiconductor manufacturing investments.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 30 states and encompasses approximately 58 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

CONTACT: Ursula Walendzewicz, [email protected], 8476308722

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group