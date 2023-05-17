Bobby Mesmer retires from racing while scaling up his growing businesses within the Steel, Luxury Services & Apparel Industries

News provided by

RMG Erectors & Constructors

17 May, 2023, 15:43 ET

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After 15 years, multifaceted Entrepreneur Robert Mesmer steps away from his role as CEO and Founder of Iron Will Racing. Mesmer launched the company as an NP01-EVO factory team, which served as an entrepreneurial outlet for his year's long passion for racing. The motorsport team has competed in various racing competitions across the country and has achieved numerous successes such as the 2021 and 2022 East Coast Division Champions as well as placing 2nd in the Nationals in 2021 and 2022 since its inception.

Continue Reading
After 15 years, multifaceted Entrepreneur Robert Mesmer steps away from his role as CEO and Founder of Iron Will Racing.
After 15 years, multifaceted Entrepreneur Robert Mesmer steps away from his role as CEO and Founder of Iron Will Racing.

Mesmer's retirement decision comes on the heels of his company's coming growth within the Construction, Luxury Services, and Apparel industries. The founder knows he is playing the long game, and has decided to pull back & redirect focus so that he operates at optimum speed as his portfolio grows. "This is a sad day, I will be a racing fan for life, and my retirement from the sport is one I don't take lightly. As our team grows it was vital that I redirect focus in order to prioritize longevity, my personal health & wellness and our company's long term vision for the steel, luxury services, and apparel industries."

A lesson on resilience and reinvention, Mesmer's announcement leaves room for his growing portfolio companies. His Erectors and Construction Business, RMG is #1 in the Top Metal Building Erectors, the company focuses on commercial projects & closed the 2022 year by completing large scale jobs in a short time period. RMG was also named the #1 erector in Metal Construction News and is an Inc 5000 recipient. The company broke industry records with 4.5 million sq ft in buildings erected during a single calendar year; they are on track to have another record breaking growth year in 2023.

From the ground to the air, Mesmer has his eyes on other transportation related industries. His knack for reinventing traditional business channels alongside his operational prowess and gap finding skill set allows him to stay successful when it comes to invigorating centuries old sectors. In 2023 he launched his Luxury Services Sector, which spans both air and ground travel. He is taking his learnings from Iron Will Racing and applying them to these new ventures, "Aviation and Car service Innovation + optimization is an exciting avenue for us to pursue, I have learned a lot about what people want and expect in these industries and I plan to disrupt them as much as I can."

The man with the midas touch, Robert Mesmer is excited for what the future holds, and his shifted focus to RMG Erectors and Constructors, RMG Luxury Services, and RMG Apparel Outfitters will allow him to achieve continued success in quality & customer satisfaction. Each venture has been built with a commitment to excellence, and dedication to delivering top tier products and services to clients.

For More Information on Robert Mesmer's businesses, please visit their social platforms below:

  • RMG Erectors & Constructors
  • RMG Luxury Services
  • RMG Apparel Outfitters

Contact Information:
IFP Communications
Gabriela Lawrence
[email protected] 

SOURCE RMG Erectors & Constructors

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.