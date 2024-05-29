BOBBY NASHVILLE ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH WNXP AND UNVEILS INITIAL LINEUP FOR 2024 BACKYARD SESSIONS

The annual rooftop concert series kicks off with performances by Medium Build and Brother Bird on June 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bobby Nashville is thrilled to announce the return of the hotel's Backyard Sessions rooftop concert series, now in partnership with WNXP – Nashville's NPR Music station. Bobby Hotels Backyard Sessions Curated by WNXP is taking the backyard experience to new heights starting June 12, offering a unique blend of local and national talent with free monthly concerts.

The initial 2024 Backyard Sessions lineup includes the following performances:

June 12: Medium Build, Brother Bird

July 25: PawPaw Rod, Casper Sage

August 8: Dehd, Friko

September 26: Jalen Ngonda, Britti

October 24: Special performances revealed soon!

With WNXP on-air talent hosting each night of the series, Bobby Nashville promises an unforgettable summer filled with the sounds of acclaimed artists who have graced the stages of the nation's top music festivals, including SXSW, Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Pitchfork and beyond—all set against the stunning backdrop of Nashville's iconic skyline. In addition to the series, patrons can enjoy Rooftop Lounge Dinkville Pickleball, adult yard games, specialty cocktails and the hotel's retrofitted 1956 Scenicruiser, perched 10 stories above downtown Nashville.

Looking to amplify your trip? Let Bobby Nashville be your guide to the ultimate summer concert experience! Stay the night and gain VIP access, complete with exclusive Backyard Sessions swag and a commemorative poster, through Bobby Nashville's promotional offer.

Backyard Sessions is free to attend and open to all ages. Limited standing room is available; reserve your table now. Stay tuned for the full lineup and recorded live performances, coming soon to bobbyhotel.com and WNXP. Follow @bobbyhotel for additional information, artist meet-and-greets and more.

ABOUT BOBBY HOTELS

Bobby Hotels is an award-winning, lifestyle hospitality brand specializing in dynamic, boutique properties. Inspiring guests to explore through a local lens, Bobby Hotels multifaceted destinations spark genuine connection with thoughtfully curated community spaces, casually elevated cuisine, unparalleled arts and entertainment, off-the-beaten-path nightlife and four-legged friend ambassadors. The Bobby Hotels portfolio includes Bobby Nashville, which launched in 2018. In addition, the brand continues to explore hotel conversions and ground-up development in Detroit, MI; Fort Worth, TX; Washington, D.C. and more. Follow @bobbyhotel on Facebook and Instagram for news and updates. For more information, visit bobbyhotel.com.

ABOUT WNXP

Founded in 2020, WNXP, part of the Nashville Public Radio family, is a local, listener-powered and member-supported nonprofit radio station where lovers and creators of music connect. Curated by local music experts with handpicked music that expresses the depth, breadth and diversity of the Nashville music scene, WNXP strives to reflect the sound of Music City with new music discovery presented across multiple platforms, from emerging and established artists to the forgotten and overlooked. For more information, visit wnxp.org.

