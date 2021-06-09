Bobby Saadian, Esq. Receives Young Distinguished Alumnus Award for 2021 from Pepperdine Caruso School of Law

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepperdine University's Caruso School of Law recognized alumnus Bobby Saadian, Esq., Founding President of Wilshire Law Firm, for his outstanding professional achievement and social advocacy. Saadian received the Young Distinguished Alumnus Award on May 20, 2021 at a celebration for the law school's graduating class, where he imparted words of wisdom on the law students.

"If you want to be successful and you stay at it and stay committed, you will. You will achieve levels of success far greater than you ever imagined, and when you do, don't forget to give back because there are many people out there who are not as privileged, educated, or fortunate as we are," Saadian said, referencing Pepperdine's motto of "Freely ye received, freely give."

In 2005, Saadian received his J.D. from Pepperdine Caruso School of Law and his M.B.A. from Pepperdine Graziadio Business School. Saadian's combined knowledge of the law and business helped him build a nationally recognized law firm that has recovered over $900 million in compensation for clients since 2007.

Wilshire Law Firm was named a "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News and World Report in 2020 and 2021, and the firm's case results made up 20 of TopVerdict.com's list of the "Top 50 Personal Injury Settlements in California in 2020." Saadian was a Finalist for the 2020 Consumer Attorney of the Year by the Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC), and he has received many other prestigious awards throughout his career.

Determined to support the next generation of lawyers, Saadian is a member of the Pepperdine Law Dean's Council, a Founding Partner and donor of Caruso School of Law's 50for50 Campaign, and an employer to graduates of the law school. Saadian is a well-respected leader within the legal community, serving on the boards of CAOC, the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA), and the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (LATLC).

About Wilshire Law Firm, PLC

Wilshire Law Firm, PLC is an award-winning personal injury, employment, aviation, and class action law firm that has a reputation for achieving top-dollar results in even the most complex cases. The firm has recovered nearly $1 billion in compensation for clients. To learn more, call (844) 790-8018 or visit https://www.wilshirelawfirm.com.

