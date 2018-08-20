Bobby Saadian Recognized in the 2019 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilshire Law Firm is proud to announce that Founding President and Managing Attorney Bobby Saadian has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the 25th edition of The Best Lawyers in America©.

Mr. Saadian achieved this prestigious designation for his outstanding work in the field of Personal Injury Litigation on behalf of plaintiffs. Recognition by Best Lawyers® is based on a uniquely exhaustive peer review process. For the 2019 edition, 7.8 million votes were analyzed across 145 practice areas. Attorneys selected must then undergo an authentication process that ensures they are currently practicing and in good standing with their state bar association.

This transparent and painstakingly thorough process makes Best Lawyers the definitive standard of legal excellence. It's important to note that in addition to his exceptional legal expertise, Mr. Saadian's listing also acknowledges his professionalism and ethics.

Best Lawyers notes that they are the "only purely peer-review™ guide to the legal profession." Since being founded in 1981, Best Lawyers' main objective has been to assist the public in finding the highest quality of legal services available nationally and around the world.

About Wilshire Law Firm



Having started Wilshire Law Firm over 10 years ago, Mr. Saadian has grown the firm into one of the premiere personal injury firms in California with over $250,000,000 recovered for his clients. In addition, he has received many awards and distinctions from both consumers as well as his fellow legal professionals for his tireless work to improve the lives of his clients and their families.

Mr. Saadian is also actively involved in several community and charitable organizations. One of his principal causes is nurturing the next generation of legal talent, regardless of their economic background. To this end, Wilshire Law Firm offers scholarships to deserving students interested in a career in the legal profession.

For more information about Wilshire Law Firm's services, visit our website: www.wilshirelawfirm.com or call us at 1(888) 539-4117.

