Bobby Saadian Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America© 2020 Edition

First published nearly 40 years ago, Best Lawyers is "the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world," helping consumers in need of legal services identify the most-qualified attorneys based on legal expertise, ethical standards, and professionalism. Best Lawyers publications are compiled through tens of thousands of confidential peer-review surveys completed by leading attorneys.

Bobby Saadian, Esq., the Founding Partner and Managing Attorney of Wilshire Law Firm, is a nationally-recognized, award-winning consumer attorney who represents Catastrophic Injury victims and their families in Motor Vehicle Accident, Product Liability, and Wrongful Death cases, as well as assisting Employment Law and Consumer Class Action victims in complex litigation members.

An innovative leader within the legal community, Mr. Saadian's legal work has been recognized with several notable distinctions. In 2019, Mr. Saadian took over duties as President of The National Trial Lawyers Motor Vehicle Trial Lawyers Association—Top 25, and he is listed in two of the legal industries most-trusted directories, The Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers. Mr. Saadian has also earned an AV Preeminent Peer Review Rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the highest possible rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

About Wilshire Law Firm

Founded in 2007 by Bobby Saadian, Esq., Wilshire Law Firm is an award-winning personal injury, employment law, and class action law firm. To date, our team of over 100 legal professionals has recovered more than $400,000,000 for our client family, providing exceptional service every step of the way.

