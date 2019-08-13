Bobcat Dealer Supporting Veterans With Vehicle Wrap

The idea for the wrap was birthed from a Facebook challenge between multiple bobcat dealers. This charity challenge calls on others to wrap one of their machines for a cause they are passionate about. Leppo Rents also has lifts that support autism awareness and breast cancer awareness. Dealers across the nation are using this challenge to give back to their local community.

Just last year, Leppo has raised over $5,000. Joe Helline, Marketing Coordinator, had this to say "A company can only be a strong as the community and customers it supports. We, along with many other dealers who have taken up this charity challenge, are proud to bring awareness to the great organizations that work tirelessly to help those in need."

There are many ways companies can give back to their local communities. Anyone looking to rent these specific machines can call 1-800-4-LEPPOS or visit leppos.com. To see pictures of the machine, please visit our page - Leppo Rents - on facebook.

About Leppo Rents

Leppo Equipment was founded by Roy and Stella Leppo in 1945 in Akron, Ohio. Currently, we have six full service locations serving Northeastern Ohio and Western PA. The company moved to its present Tallmadge Store location in 1947. The facilities expanded to Canton in 1995, Youngstown in 1996, Wooster in 1998, Cleveland in 2004, and Cleveland-West in 2010.

SOURCE Leppo Rents