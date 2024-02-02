Bobknight.com Releases 902 Limited Edition Silver Commemorative Coin on Anniversary of Coach Bob Knight Recording His 902nd Career Win

News provided by

Knight Legacy

02 Feb, 2024

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Website www.bobknight.com has released 902 limited edition commemorative coins on February 2nd, 2024, which is the 16-year anniversary of when Coach Bob Knight recorded his 902nd career win.  The coin is only available for purchase at www.bobknight.com which is operated by Knight Legacy. The purpose of Knight Legacy is to honor, promote and preserve the Coach Knight Legacy and the footprint that Hall of Fame Coach Bob Knight has made in the history of basketball.

This limited-edition coin is 1 troy ounce .999 fine silver and is individually numbered 1-902 and includes the coins purity and serial number on the edge of each coin. The coin is enclosed in a clear plastic capsule and is delivered with a certificate of authenticity in a black velour jewelry case.

Coach Bob Knight retired two days after recording his 902nd victory. At the time of his retirement, he had the most career wins of any other collegiate coach.  Coach Knight passed away on November 1st, 2023.

Based on the response of other commemorative product releases, Knight Legacy does not expect supplies to last long. Visit www.bobknight.com to learn more about Coach Knight, Knight Legacy, and purchase one of these limited-edition collector coins.

https://www.bobknight.com/shop/accessories/bob-knight-commemorative-silver-coin?SKU=KN0124-COIN

CONTACT INFORMATION
Knight Legacy, LLC
Jason Knight
Ph. 260.438.8006
E. [email protected]
www.bobknight.com

